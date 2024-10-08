Arohan Financial Services Limited Recognised among India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2024

October 8th, 2024: In a milestone achievement, Arohan Financial Services Limited, part of the Aavishkaar Group, has been recognised among India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women 2024 : Top 50 (Large), in an assessment undertaken by the Great Place To Work® Institute. The achievement recognises the organisation’s significant contribution to the vision of making India a Great Place To Work For AllTM.

This year, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, the Top 100 organisations have been recognized, in both Large and Mid-size category, among India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2024. The institution applauds the workplaces that epitomize forward-thinking leadership and prioritize the holistic well-being of employees.