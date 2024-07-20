Onkar Shetye, Executive Director of Aurum PropTech, conveyed his satisfaction with the results. “Demonstrating our commitment to a balanced approach of robust growth and improving profitability, our business delivered a 45% Y-o-Y growth for Q1FY25 standing at an ARR of ₹ 276 crores. Our growth came at an improvement in expense to total income ratios, most notably the PBT to total Income improvement by 1950 bps year-on-year. Our rental platforms, which include Nestaway, now manage 30,000 rental units across student living, co-living and family rentals categories. The distribution cluster, which includes our B2B data analytics, marketing automation, and sales automation products, maintained consistent performance this quarter with robust Y-o-Y growth in revenue. We welcome the recently introduced SM-REIT for creating a regulated space for the fractional ownership business which shows a promising future.”

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30th June 2024

Aurum PropTech continues its Sustained Growth with

Path to Profitability

Y-o-Y CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Q1 FY2025 vs Q1 FY2024)

Headline Result

Total Income grew 45% year-on-year to ₹ 69.10 crore compared to ₹ 47.71 crores in Q1 FY2024.

₹ compared to crores in Q1 FY2024. PBT margins improved 1950 bps year-on year, standing at negative ₹ 13.74 crores as compared to negative ₹ 18.79 crores in Q1 FY2024.

margins improved standing at negative crores as compared to negative ₹ 18.79 crores in Q1 FY2024. EBITDA for Q1 FY2025 stood at ₹ 12.05 crores as compared to ₹ 1.80 crores in Q1 FY2024, marking an improvement of 6.7 times year-on-year.

for Q1 FY2025 stood at ₹ as compared to in Q1 FY2024, marking an improvement of 6.7 times year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA * loss was ₹ 4.00 crores for this quarter compared to a loss of ₹ 11.77 crore in Q1 FY2024 a year ago. This demonstrated an 1889 bps improvement in the Adjusted EBIDTA to Total Income ratio.

loss was crores for this quarter compared to a loss of crore in Q1 FY2024 a year ago. This demonstrated an 1889 bps improvement in the Adjusted EBIDTA to Total Income ratio. Year on year the business demonstrated improving Expense to Total Income ratios.

Q1FY24 Q1FY25 Y-o-Y Change EBITDA to Income 3.8% 17.4% 1361 bps improvement Adjusted EBITDA to Income -24.7% -5.8% 1889 bps improvement PBT to Income -39.4% -19.9% 1950 bps improvement

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA as per Ind AS reporting (+) ESOP expenses (-) rental expenses pertaining to ‘Ind AS 116 leases’.

Commenting on the results, Onkar Shetye, Executive Director, Aurum PropTech said:

Demonstrating our commitment to a balanced approach of robust growth and improving profitability, our business delivered a 45% Y-o-Y growth for Q1FY25 standing at an ARR of ₹ 276 crores. Our growth came at improvement in expense to total income ratios, most notably the PBT to total Income improvement by 1950 bps year-on-year. Our rental platforms, which include Nestaway, now manage 30,000 rental units across student-living, co-living, and family rental categories. The distribution cluster, which includes our B2B data analytics, marketing automation, and sales automation products, maintained consistent performance this quarter with robust Y-o-Y growth in revenue.

We welcome the recently introduced SM-REIT for creating a regulated space for the fractional ownership business which shows a promising future.