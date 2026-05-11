Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Meets MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi After Swearing-In

Chennai, May 11 (BNP): A day after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C. Joseph Vijay met former Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin at Stalin’s residence in Chennai on Monday.

The meeting, described as a courtesy call, marked the first interaction between the leaders after the recently concluded Assembly elections and Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony. Visuals from the meeting showed the leaders exchanging warm greetings and holding discussions on the state’s political developments.

According to reports, Stalin congratulated Vijay on assuming office and extended his best wishes for the new government. The meeting is being seen as a significant political gesture amid the changing political landscape in Tamil Nadu.