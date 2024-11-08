BharatBenz conferred with ‘Well-Known Trademark’ status by the Intellectual Property Office, India

November, 2024 – BharatBenz, the flagship brand under Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, Germany, has been officially presented with ‘Well-Known Trademark’ status by the Intellectual Property [IP] Office India. This ‘Well-Known Trademark’ status signifies BharatBenz’s remarkable brand value, solidifying its standing as an iconic player in the Indian market, widely recognized by customers and society alike.

Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, commenting on this momentous achievement, said, “We are immensely proud to achieve this prestigious recognition as a ‘Well-Known Trademark.’ As a young and dynamic brand, BharatBenz has made a significant impact in the Indian commercial vehicle market. This status highlights our brand’s journey and reputation since launch and reflects the deep trust our customers and partners place in us. Over the past 12 years, BharatBenz has played a vital role in nation-building, securing a strong market position through an unwavering commitment to performance, innovation and safety.”

Entering a predominantly cowl-based truck market, BharatBenz distinguished itself by introducing advanced safety standards, including fully factory-built, air-conditioned metal cabins that reflect the brand’s commitment to road safety in India. This pioneering approach underscores BharatBenz’s dedication to safety and efficiency, with each vehicle engineered to deliver optimal performance and minimize Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Reaffirming the brand’s safety commitment, Satyakam added, “Today, BharatBenz continues to meet global safety standards, including Europe’s ECE R29-03, providing enhanced protection for drivers in the event of a crash, and setting a new benchmark for safety and reliability in India. We believe it is essential to foster greater awareness of safety in the Indian market, and we are proud to be at the forefront of driving this change.”

Designed to meet the needs of diverse industries, BharatBenz’s extensive range of trucks and buses combines innovative Indian engineering with German DNA. In 2020, BharatBenz led the industry by becoming the first brand to introduce BSVI-compliant vehicles, strengthening its commitment to environmental standards and technological advancement.

Achieving ‘Well-Known Trademark’ status provides BharatBenz with greater legal protection under the Trademark Act, reinforcing its trust and recognition among consumers. This designation assures customers of the brand’s commitment to quality, fostering loyalty and enhancing its presence both domestically and internationally.