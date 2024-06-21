National, 21st June 2024: Every individual, irrespective of gender, deserves effortless respect and support to lead a fulfilling life. With this belief at its core, BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, proudly announces the second season of its distinctive property – ‘PRIDEntity’. An initiative promoting inclusivity towards LGBTQIA+ community, it aims to deepen the conversation around queer issues, through a series of thought-provoking and engaging programs. Helmed by RJ Rani, the show will engage with members from the community through an array of curated activities highlighting the importance of diversity and inclusivity in our society.

In 2018, the Supreme Court’s landmark decision to decriminalise same-sex relationships in India opened new pathways for the queer community to live freely. Despite this progress, the community continues to face non-inclusive behaviour and biases not only in their personal life but also professionally. PRIDEntity Season 2 will delve into various topics such as workplace inclusion, family relations, romantic intricacies, legal rights and much more. The show will also explore the personal journeys of community members under the theme ‘Unique Aspects of Life’. In the final week, the focus will shift to addressing misconceptions, with guests sharing insights to help improve understanding and support for LGBTQIA+ individuals.

The first season of PRIDEntity sparked meaningful conversations on queer openness and resonated with over 200 million listeners. This year, it aims to elevate engagement with an Anonymous AMA (Ask Me Anything) segment, encouraging informative dialogue throughout the show, where listeners can pose questions and concerns without revealing their identities. Esteemed guests, including experts and celebrities, will address these inquiries from a diverse audience.