NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on August 12th
- Londian Wason prepares to begin trading on NYSE today.
- The Chinese-based electrolytic copper foil developer priced its American Depositary Shares at $22 apiece, the top end of its expected range.
- The deal gives Londian Wason (NYSE: FOIL) a valuation above $1.7 billion.
- SunScout will make its debut on NYSE American during today’s trading session.
- The solar-powered robotic mower developer priced 3.1 million shares at $5 each.
- SunScout’s (NYSE: SNSC) market capitalization reaches $115.5 million.
- Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor will join NYSE Live.
- Taylor will discuss the company’s new $1 million culture fund.
- Supports independent creators working across art, fashion, and film.
- Investors digest the July Consumer Price Index ahead of market open.
- Economists expected to see the headline figure increase by 3.4% year-over-year, and anticipated Core CPI to rise by 2.5%.
- Monthly report tracks changes in prices paid by U.S. consumers.
Opening Bell
Londian Wason (NYSE: FOIL) celebrates its IPO
Closing Bell
Jefferies (NYSE: JEF) celebrates its annual Office of the CFO Summit
For market insights, IPO activity, and today’s opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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