XCOM RAN by Globalstar Receives Frost & Sullivan’s 2026 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition for Private 5G Network Innovation

XCOM RAN by Globalstar is recognized for its innovative approach to next generation, private 5G deployment with end-to-end, high-performance connectivity enabling the next generation of physical AI and industrial automation at scale

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As enterprises accelerate the adoption of AI, automation, and other Industry 4.0 technologies, the need for wireless infrastructure that can deliver pervasive, reliable and deterministic connectivity without adding operational complexity has never been greater. XCOM RAN by Globalstar is addresses this challenge through its next-generation private 5G platform, which rethinks conventional network architecture to enable superior connectivity for mobile robotics, connected workers and autonomous operations. As a result, Frost & Sullivan has awarded XCOM RAN the 2026 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition in the Private 5G Network industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition honors forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

XCOM RAN stands out for its ability to simplify the deployment and management of private 5G networks while supporting demanding enterprise applications. Its software-defined Supercell architecture enables multiple radio nodes to operate as a unified cell, eliminating traditional handover boundaries and reducing the complexity associated with conventional multi-cell deployments. From a deployment perspective, the Supercell model significantly reduces RF planning and site survey requirements by turning overlapping coverage from a liability into a feature, providing built-in redundancy and resilience without adding complexity.

This architecture, combined with an end-to-end private 5G stack and flexible spectrum options, positions XCOM RAN as ideal for meeting the evolving connectivity requirements of manufacturing, logistics, energy, ports, and other mission-critical environments.

“XCOM RAN’s design philosophy accelerates deployment timelines and supports scaling, demonstrating XCOM RAN’s ability to translate deep technical innovation into practical, enterprise-ready solutions. Their platform addresses congested environments, compatibility issues, cybersecurity threats and the critical need for efficiency,” said Troy M. Morley, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan.

Globalstar has strengthened XCOM RAN through its architectural innovation, end-to-end platform integration, and spectrum flexibility. The solution incorporates the XCOM Radio Series, XCOM Core, XCOM Orchestrator, and XCOM Industrial Router, providing enterprises with a cohesive private 5G ecosystem spanning radio access, core networking, management, and device connectivity.

“XCOM RAN combines technical innovation with a practical understanding of enterprise networking deployment requirements,” said Tamer Kadous, General Manager, XCOM RAN Business Unit at Globalstar. “Through our Supercell architecture, integrated private 5G platform, and spectrum-led strategy, we are reshaping how organizations deploy and scale mission-critical wireless connectivity to achieve significant gains through physical AI and industrial automation that power intelligent machines and AI-driven operations.”

Globalstar further differentiates XCOM RAN through its spectrum strategy, supporting the shared spectrum band n48 in the United States, locally licensed band n78 in Europe and Asia, and Globalstar’s exclusively licensed band n53 in more than 13 countries. By combining spectrum, infrastructure, and devices within a turnkey private 5G solution, XCOM RAN helps reduce procurement complexity.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in- class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About XCOM RAN

XCOM RAN by Globalstar is the next generation of private 5G infrastructure, designed to support tomorrow’s mission-critical industrial automation requirements. XCOM RAN delivers unprecedented performance by taking a new approach to private 5G, increasing capacity by 4x over current private 5G offerings for flawless connectivity in the densest automation environments.

XCOM RAN runs on private 5G shared spectrum allocated around the world, and it can also uniquely leverage Globalstar’s licensed Band n53 as a dedicated band for worry-free private 5G deployments. Its new Supercell architecture reduces the need for site surveys and RF network design, for a private 5G solution that deploys quickly, is easy to manage, and provides full capacity and coverage in industrial environments.

To learn more, visit: www.xcomran.com

Media contacts:

Ashley Shreve

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

‍‍Janet Brumfield, IdealPR+ for XCOM RAN

janet@idealprplus.com

+1614-582-9636

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