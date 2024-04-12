CMAI’s FAB Show 2024 will boost sentiments for India’s Apparel Industry

Mumbai, April 12, 2024: The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) is thrilled to host the much-anticipated 4th edition of Fabrics Accessories & Beyond Show 2024 (FAB Show) from April 15th to 17th, 2024, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (NESCO) in Mumbai.

FAB Show has already become the largest Fair showcasing the entire Supply Chain to the country’s Apparel Manufacturers. Over 200 Fabric Suppliers from different parts of the country, along with leading Accessories Manufacturers, Machinery Suppliers, Real Estate Developers, and Software Developers display their offerings and services to more than 10,000 Brands, Manufacturers, Retailers, and Exporters who visit the show.

FAB Show 2024 presents unparalleled opportunities for industry stakeholders to engage, network, and explore the latest innovations in the textile manufacturing industry. Anticipated to attract more than 1500 top platinum buyers, and more than 10,000 trade visitors, which includes domestic and international buyers from the USA, Bangladesh, UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Russia, Hong Kong, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and others. At the show, the industry can witness an innovative zone made through recyclable materials to educate and raise awareness for Sustainability which is a cornerstone of CMAI’s holistic strategy to engage, educate, and inspire the Garment industry.

Rajesh Masand, President, CMAI, said “The FAB show exemplifies the vibrancy and optimism of the Indian Apparel industry, aligning with the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The last edition of the fair had facilitated over Rs. 2500 crores of business for participants in three days, showcasing its role as a catalyst for trade and partnerships within the textile manufacturing sector. The FAB Show serves as a platform for promoting Sustainability, Technological advancements, and adapting to changing Consumer preferences, shaping the industry’s Future.” Speaking about the fair, Naveen Sainani, Chairman FAB sub-committee said “In the pulsating landscape of textiles in India, an evolution is underway, marked by a shift towards Sustainability and eco-conscious initiatives. Through FAB show, CMAI paves the way for a future where Sustainability is not just a choice but a fundamental aspect of all business operations, reflecting our vision for a greener and more resilient world. CMAI heralds a sustainable future where brands can redefine success by leaving a positive impact on both consumers and the environment. It’s an era for harmonious blend of innovation, conscious consumerism, and brand responsibility, signalling a promising era where Sustainability becomes synonymous with the essence of Indian brands.”

Among the esteemed list of participating companies are Grasim, Arvind, Siyaram’s, Banswara, Ruby Mills, Jindal, Gokul and many others. The expected visitors, includes over 4000 primary CMAI members mainly Garment manufacturers, Brand owners, and e-commerce platforms, underline the FAB Show’s importance as a premier gathering for the Fashion and Apparel industry highlighting its significance as a key platform for their sourcing requirements.