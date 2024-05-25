Nazara FY24 EBITDA increases by 16.6 percent to INR 127.9 Cr, Operating Cash Flow of INR 131.4 Cr

Nazara Technologies Limited (BSE: 543280) (NSE: NAZARA) a diversified gaming and sports media platform announced its unaudited Standalone and Consolidated results for the quarter and Fiscal Year ended 31st March 2024.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights for FY24 are as follows:

Revenue grew by 4.3% to INR 1,138.3 Cr as against INR 1,091.0 Cr in FY23

EBITDA increased by 16.6% to INR 127.9 Cr as against INR 109.8 Cr in FY23

EBITDA margin increased by 110 bps to 11.2% in FY24 from 10.1% in FY23

Operating Cash Flow (pre-taxes) was INR 131.4 Cr in FY24

PAT (from continuing operations) increased by 41.2% to INR 89.5 Cr in FY24 as against INR 63.4 Cr in FY23

PAT including discontinued operations increased by 21.8% to INR 74.8 Cr in FY24 as against INR 61.4 Cr in FY23

Net Cash Balance of INR 1,449 Cr as of March 31, 2024

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights for Q4FY24 are as follows:

Revenue of INR 266.2 Cr as against INR 289.3 Cr in Q4FY23

EBITDA increased to INR 29.3 Cr as against INR 27.8 Cr in Q4FY23

EBITDA margin increased by robust 140 bps to 11.0% in Q4FY24 from 9.6% in Q4FY23

PAT (from continued operations) of INR 17.1 Cr as against INR 11.9 Cr in Q4FY24

Commenting on the Q4 & FY24 performance, Nitish Mittersain, Founder, CEO & Jt MD of Nazara Technologies stated: “FY24 has been a year of building a strong foundation for rapid future scaling. We achieved a 4.3% revenue growth and a 16.5% EBITDA growth, with our margin improving by 110 bps YoY to 11.2%. Notably, our Operating Cash Flow increased to INR 131.4 Cr, reflecting the company’s strong underlying performance.

We raised INR 950 crores at Nazara and subsidiaries, our largest fundraise to date, resulting in a net cash balance of INR ~1,450 crores.

Key initiatives from FY24 are set to yield results in the coming year, including our new publishing platform, new game launches through existing studios, IP partnerships, and a strong M&A pipeline. Subsidiaries are also successfully adopting our M&A playbook, with Absolute Sports (Sportskeeda) acquiring Pro Football Network (PFN) in March 2023, doubling PFN business post-acquisition and turning it profitable. Nextwave acquired UTP (a casual card game) in April 2024, and NODWIN Gaming acquired Comic Con India.

We are optimistic about FY25, expecting accelerated growth in both revenue and EBITDA. With substantial cash reserves and a robust M&A pipeline, we are well positioned to seize further growth opportunities and enhance our growth trajectory through strategic M&A over the next 12 months.

We have also announced acquisition of 100% stake in Nextwave Multimedia Private Limited, developers of the popular mobile cricket games under the “World Cricket Championship” franchise.”