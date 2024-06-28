Delhi, 28th June, 2024: Dastur Energy, a leading clean energy technology company, has been named winner of the “Decarbonization Excellence Partner” award by the Governing Council of The Global Refining & Petrochemicals Congress (GRPC 2024) & Organizers of the Downstream India Excellence Awards 2024.

The Award recognizes Dastur Energy’s significant contributions towards enabling industrial scale clean energy transformation by offering deep expertise across the industrial decarbonization value chain including – renewable energy, clean fuels like hydrogen, production process changes, and carbon capture, utilization & sequestration. Dastur Energy’s team of industrial decarbonization, techno economic, regulatory, and project risk experts deliver – a cost-effective strategic approach that is designed to deliver significant business impact while enabling clean energy transition and carbon management.

The Award, held in association with the Global Refining & Petrochemicals Congress (GRPC 2024), recognizes industry leaders and organizations that have demonstrated excellence in thought leadership, management, research, technology, innovation, and overall operations in the Indian downstream Oil & Gas industry.

Atanu Mukherjee, CEO Dastur Energy, expressed his gratitude for the award, stating, “We are honoured to receive this prestigious award which recognizes our commitment to developing innovative solutions that enable the transition to a sustainable future.”

The award was announced and conferred during the ceremony and networking reception held on June 27, 2024, at Hotel Le Meridien, New Delhi, as part of the 5th edition of the Global Refining & Petrochemicals Congress (GRPC 2024).

Dastur Energy, a subsidiary of M. N. Dastur & Co. (P) Ltd., has been successfully delivering industrial scale clean energy transition and carbon management solutions for companies in the ‘hard to abate’ sectors in North America, Middle East and India. In addition, the company has been closely associated as a partner and thought leader enabling pioneering projects funded by governmental entities like – NITI-Aayog, United States Department of Energy, United States Trade and Development Agency.