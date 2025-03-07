Dessert Therapy Brings the Essence of Japanese Spring to Mumbai

Mumbai, 07 March 2025: This spring, Mumbai gets a taste of Japan’s most celebrated season as the city’s favourite luxury dessert chain, Dessert Therapy, transforms its spaces into a cherry blossom wonderland. Bringing the magic of sakura season to the city, Dessert Therapy unveils an immersive floral spectacle across all four of its locations- Malad, Juhu, Bandra, and Fort; alongside a meticulously crafted Cherry Blossom Menu, available exclusively through March and April.

Inspired by Japan’s fleeting yet breathtaking cherry blossom season, the décor at Dessert Therapy takes cues from the Hanami tradition, the poetic art of admiring sakura in full bloom. “We wanted to bring a globally loved seasonal experience to Mumbai. Cherry blossoms are more than just flowers; they represent beauty, renewal, and the joy of shared moments, much like desserts,” shared Harsh Shah, co-founder of Dessert Therapy.

Complementing the immersive décor is the exclusive Cherry Blossom Menu, a selection of spring-inspired indulgences that balance the richness of classic desserts with fresh, floral, and fruity notes. The menu features the delicate Sakura Cake, the refreshing Hana Iced Tea, Strawberry Cheesecake Shake, Cherry & Berry Smoothie, and a trio of luscious cheesecakes: Hanami Cheesecake, Strawberry & Cream Cheesecake and Cherry Chocolate Cheesecake, which are designed to transport diners into a pastel-hued daydream.

Since its inception, Dessert Therapy has redefined Mumbai’s dessert dining scene, offering a high-quality, all-vegetarian menu free from palm oil and artificial colors. Founded in 2016 by brothers Nisarg and Harsh, the brand made its official debut in 2020, opening its first outlet during the lockdown, a bold move that paid off, as word-of-mouth turned it into a citywide sensation.

A favorite among Mumbai’s celebrities, Dessert Therapy thrives on seasonal innovation, transforming its outlets into immersive spaces that elevate the dessert experience. With its Cherry Blossom Wonderland, the brand invites guests to revel in the magic of spring, savor exquisite creations, and partake in a fleeting moment of beauty just as one would under Japan’s blooming sakura trees.