DPS Indirapuram Introduces ‘Ehsaas’ Mindfulness Program on World Mental Health Day

In recognition of the growing need for mindfulness in today’s fast-paced world, DPS Indirapuram has launched ‘Ehsaas,’ a unique program aimed at cultivating mindfulness among its students. Designed to develop awareness and adaptability, the program focuses on enhancing decision-making abilities, fostering resilience, and promoting emotional regulation. By introducing mindfulness practices into the daily routine, the school seeks to equip students with essential life skills to navigate both academic and personal challenges.

Speaking about the initiative, Mrs. Priya John, Principal of DPS Indirapuram, said, “Mindfulness is a powerful tool in shaping not only a child’s academic journey but also their overall well-being. Through ‘Ehsaas,’ we aim to empower our students to explore, experience, and express mindfulness in every aspect of their lives. This initiative will help them build stronger concentration, better social skills, and emotional strength, preparing them for a balanced and thoughtful future.”

The 3 E’s of mindfulness—exploring, experiencing, and expressing—are being practiced regularly by teachers through various activities in classrooms. These practices are already helping students improve their focus, patience, and concentration while also encouraging positive social interactions. The school believes this initiative will pave the way for long-lasting emotional and mental well-being among the students.