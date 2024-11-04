Embrace a Healthier Diwali with Nova Dairy’s Swad Aur Sehat Ka Combo

New Delhi, India, 04th November 2024: Nova Dairy, one of the pioneers in the dairy industry in India, serving purity and freshness, is spreading the festive joy with their latest social media campaign, SwadAurSehatKaCombo, designed to encourage healthier food choices without compromising on taste. Nova Dairy, a leader in fresh and high-quality dairy products, invites families to make their celebrations more wholesome by choosing the perfect combination of flavour and health with their range of dairy products.

Launched on Instagram, this campaign highlights how Nova Dairy is the perfect partner for all your festive culinary needs, from delicious sweets to savoury dishes. Nova’s SwadAurSehatKaCombo features a wide array of fresh dairy products, including:

– Shudh Ghee: Pure ghee for rich, flavourful sweets.

– Flavoured Milk: Refreshing and tasty, perfect for festive drinks.

– Milk & Dahi: The essentials for desserts like kheer or creamy raita.

– Paneer: A versatile ingredient for your Diwali snacks and meals.

– Chach: A healthy digestive drink after the feast.

The campaign emphasizes how Nova Dairy’s products combine the best of taste and health to enrich your festive meals. With their wide variety of high-quality dairy items, Nova Dairy ensures that this Diwali, families can enjoy guilt-free indulgence while maintaining a nutritious diet.

“We are excited to introduce the SwadAurSehatKaCombo this Diwali,” said Ravin Saluja, director with STERLING AGRO INDUSTRIES LIMITED at Nova Dairy. “Our products are fresh, healthy, and crafted to elevate your festive cooking, helping families enjoy the goodness of pure dairy without compromising on taste. We want our customers to experience the best of both worlds—delicious food that’s also great for health.”

Nova Dairy invites everyone to join the celebration by following their Instagram campaign and sharing their own festive moments using Nova products. With Nova Dairy, this Diwali is not just about taste but also about making healthier choices for your loved ones.