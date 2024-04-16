Emily and Daniel Myers Release ‘Expressions Of Thanksgiving’ to Promote Holiday Thankfulness

Milo, MO, April 16, 2024 – “Expressions Of Thanksgiving,” a charming opportunity to refocus one’s faith, is the creation of published authors, Emily and Daniel Myers, who have been married for ten years and have been blessed with six children. They live in Southwest, Missouri, on a small farm, where by the grace of God, they are striving to raise their children to know and love the Lord.

Emily and Daniel Myers share, “This book is meant to inspire and encourage you in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving Day to really take a little more time to think about what thanksgiving is and how we can be more thankful in our own lives. For those who have children, it is designed to help you show your children what it means to be thankful and cultivate in them a spirit of thankfulness.

“We began writing this devotional book for use with our own children. We designed it to be used in the weeks leading up to, and possibly a few days after, our Thanksgiving holiday. It is divided into four parts with suggested thanksgiving memory verses and hymns, along with a fun turkey-themed recipe and thanksgiving craft for each part. It also contains daily devotional readings.

“The daily readings range from the definition of thanksgiving to our history of Thanksgiving Day in this country and the many ways in which we can express thanks.

“We hope it is a blessing to you and your family, as it has been a blessing to ours to write.

“Don’t stop with this book. Keep your hearts open to God, and look for ways to express your thankfulness to him!”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emily and Daniel Myers’s new book can be enjoyed independently as a family or within a group setting at school or church.

Consumers can purchase “Expressions Of Thanksgiving” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.