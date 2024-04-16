New Delhi, April 16th, 2024: Bharat Web3 Association (BWA) and Japan ANICANA Dealers Association (JADA) have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore collaborative opportunities in the realm of Web3 technologies. The MoU outlines the key terms for a potential future Partnership Agreement between the two entities.

The Agreement sets the stage for both BWA and JADA to engage in joint initiatives focused on Web3-related advocacy, educational conferences, expos, workshops, and thought leadership activities. This collaboration aims to foster a conducive environment for knowledge-sharing, innovation, and industry advancement within the Web3 ecosystem. By engaging in these collective endeavours, BWA and JADA seek to drive growth, excellence, and meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Web3 technologies.

Furthermore, JADA will collaborate with LEVIAS Inc., represented by Vinod Singh Parihar, who serves as a Board member of LEVIAS Inc. and co-founder of its India Partner, Masayume Edute.

Dilip Chenoy, Chairperson, Bharat Web3 Association, “The partnership reinforces our goal of collaborating with stakeholders from across the industry, both domestic and international. We hope to leverage our partnership to exchange insights on use cases, manage risks through regulatory frameworks, and develop policies while sharing compliance best practices. We hope to work together for the benefit of the growing Web3 ecosystem in the country, and help our respective members share ideas and expertise for the benefit of all.”

Keiko Tanaka, Chairperson, Japan ANICANA Dealers Association, “The Japan ANICANA Dealers Association aims to promote the use of the Web3.0 platform called ANICANA by various businesses within Japan. Our goal is to conduct research, surveys, and provide development support for businesses and products, contributing to the healthy development of the industry and the protection of users. We place great importance on establishing and guiding self-regulation, rules, and guidelines necessary to ensure proper operation.”

We are pleased to announce that we have signed an MOU with BWA, laying the foundation stone for the bridge between Japan and India, fostering mutual cooperation and development.