Listing: This Father’s Day, Treat Dad to a Winning Day Out at Amoeba Sports Bar

This Father’s Day, celebrate the man who’s always been your biggest cheerleader with an experience that’s packed with fun, food, and unforgettable moments at Amoeba Sports Bar, Church Street. From exciting bowling sessions and arcade games to live sports screenings and indulgent comfort food, Amoeba offers the perfect setting for fathers and families to bond over shared experiences and a little healthy competition. The newly reimagined sports bar combines gaming, dining, and entertainment under one roof, making it one of Bengaluru’s most exciting social destinations.

Whether it’s challenging dad to a game of bowling, reliving childhood memories over arcade games, or raising a toast while catching the latest sporting action on the big screens, Amoeba Sports Bar promises a Father’s Day celebration beyond the usual brunches and dinners. With its lively atmosphere, crowd-favourite bar bites, pizzas, burgers, wings, and interactive entertainment, families can spend quality time together while creating memories that last long after the day is over.

Date: 21st June, 2026 (Sunday)Time – 11:00AM – 12:00AM Where: Amoeba Sports Bar, Church Street, BengaluruHighlights: Bowling, Arcade Games, Live Sports Screening, Food & Drinks, Family-Friendly EntertainmentOffer: Recharge Arcade Card Above ₹3,000 & Get:

₹1,000 Extra Credit

5 Free Video Games

Special Gifts

Price : 1200/- for 2 pax at sportsbar