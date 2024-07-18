ESAF Small Finance Bank gets RBI nod for re-appointment of Kadambelil Paul Thomas as Managing Director & CEO

Kochi: ESAF Small Finance Bank has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India to re-appoint Kadambelil Paul Thomas as the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank. This approval was communicated via RBI’s letter DoR. GOV. No. S1065/29.44.005/2024-2025 dated May 16, 2024, granted under Section 35B of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

The Bank will seek approval of the shareholders for the said re-appointment within the prescribed period as per the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations. Kadambelil Paul Thomas will then continue to serve another three-year term.

Additionally, Paul Thomas is the Chairman of the Board of Sa-Dhan, the association of microfinance and impact finance institutions.

