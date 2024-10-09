FICCI to Host Seminar on “Bharat Drone Varta – Road to Indigenization”

New Delhi, October 9th, 2024: The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) is set to host a seminar titled “Bharat Drone Varta – Road to Indigenization” on 9th October 2024, starting at 9:30 AM at FICCI, Federation House, New Delhi. This seminar will focus on key aspects of the drone industry, with an emphasis on strengthening domestic capabilities and advancing indigenization efforts.

The event will feature a Special Address by Maj Gen C.S. Mann, AVSM, VSM, Additional Director General, Army Design Bureau, Indian Army, and a Keynote Address by Mr. Vumlunmang Vualnam, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India.

Key discussion topics will include:

– Indigenization of subsystems and components

– Areas and mechanisms for R&D support

– Drone testing sites and infrastructure development

The seminar will serve as a platform for industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to discuss and collaborate on the future of the Indian drone ecosystem.