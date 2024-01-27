First time ever, entrepreneurs from skill ecosystem honoured as guests at Republic Day celebration

Bengaluru, January 27, 2024– Aligned with the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri. Narendra Modi to make Bharat a nation of job creators, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India interacted with over 100 entrepreneurs who have been trained under various skill development institutions like National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and Skill India’s flagship scheme— Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). “This is the first time ever that entrepreneurs from the skill ecosystem are accorded the honor of being guests at the Republic Day celebrations, a testament to the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM”, said Shri Dharmendra Pradhan.

Shri. Nirmaljit Singh Kalsi, President, National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), Shri. Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Smt. Trishaljit Sethi, Director General, Directorate General of Training (DGT) also graced the occasion with their presence.

During the event, the entrepreneurs shared insights into how skill training under the Skill India Mission has been instrumental in enhancing their capacities, problem-solving abilities, and establishing unique differentiators for marketing their products. They all extended gratitude towards Hon’ble Prime Minister and the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship for providing them with on-the-job training and invaluable industry exposure, empowering them to transform their lives and convert their aspirations into tangible realities.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India said “Today, I had the privilege of engaging in insightful conversations with the beneficiaries from our skill ecosystem. Witnessing their journey from entrepreneurship to self-reliance is truly inspiring. These small and micro entrepreneurs are set to contribute a new dimension to the country’s development journey. Under Modi ji’s government, a government dedicated to the poor and deprived, the #ModiGuarantee spans from essentials like food and housing to comprehensive skill development and socio-economic security. Empowering the deprived and weaker sections of society is the cornerstone of this administration, with the common citizen being Modi ji’s unwavering priority.”

A few entrepreneurs were also invited on stage to share their experiences, talk about the challenges and elaborate on how with proper skill training under the Skill India Mission, they were able to convert their trials into opportunities. Champions like Shital Tamang, a visionary female entrepreneur from Upper Gom, South Sikkim, is reshaping the country’s growth trajectory through her venture- Sikkim Handloom and Handicrafts. With 20 employees under her leadership, Tamang’s commitment echoes in changing lives—a true testament to her entrepreneurial spirit.

Likewise, the bold steps taken by entrepreneurs such as Indrajit Sadhukhan were applauded, who established a flourishing business by doing a course in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning in 2020, serving as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs. Amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Sanjeet showcased exceptional resilience and determination, founding Shree Electrical in 2021, attaining success through skill development. An inspiring story is also of Jyotirmayee Sahu, a female entrepreneur hailing from Odisha. A graduate with a proactive approach towards self-empowerment, pursued a transformative course in Mushroom Grower Entrepreneurship and embarked on a remarkable journey into mushroom cultivation. Jyotirmayee’s startup flourished within a span of six months and achieved remarkable success.

Driven by the vision to make entrepreneurial ecosystem more outcome-driven, accessible, and holistic in its approach along with a focus on new-age, industry 4.0 and advanced technologies, several schemes are being introduced to equip entrepreneurs, students and other beneficiaries with relevant knowledge and skills that align with the rapidly evolving needs of the industries. To achieve this, schemes like PM Vishwakarma and a comprehensive digital platform – Skill India Digital (SID) have been launched to bridge the academia and industry gap and develop a range of entrepreneurial skills such as leadership, creative thinking, teamwork and business growth to transition India from 3rd largest to number one start-up ecosystem over the next few years.

The minister also appreciated and encouraged the entrepreneurs for undertaking vocational training, heralding a new dawn in skill development and entrepreneurship ecosystem in India. Entrepreneurs hailing from diverse corners of the nation including states like Odisha, Kerala, Sikkim, Manipur, Delhi, West Bengal, Telangana, and beyond converged the event and are attending the Republic Day Parade today. They all represent several industries like beauty & wellness, handmade, beauty therapist, tailor, sewing machine operator, and computer operator.

In recognizing that skilling India’s youth is instrumental for the startup ecosystem, MSDE’s initiatives are poised to create a conducive environment for growth, fuelling job creation, productivity, and efficiency for the betterment of society.