From Streets to Trackside Thrills: Yamaha Riders Feel the Ultimate Rush in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 11: India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd. hosted an electrifying Track Day experience for its customers at the F9 Go Karting Track in Gurugram. As a key highlight of Yamaha’s exciting “The Call of The Blue” brand campaign, the event witnessed an enthusiastic participation of over 400 passionate Yamaha fans and more than 200 Yamaha owners from Gurugram and NCR regions, making it a resounding success.

Bringing together riders and enthusiasts of Yamaha’s R15 and MT-15 models, the event offered participants an immersive introduction to track riding in a safe and controlled environment. Riders attended an in-depth pre-ride session covering essential track riding techniques such as racing lines, body positioning, lean angles, throttle control, and progressive braking — helping them build confidence while experiencing the thrill of circuit riding.

To further elevate the experience, the venue featured engaging activities including Yamaha apparel and accessories displays, along with dedicated photo-op zones that added to the vibrant atmosphere of the event. Through such initiatives, Yamaha continues to reinforce its identity as an exciting and aspirational brand with a strong racing DNA, while fostering a deeper sense of community and connection among its riders.

With “The Call of the Blue Track Day Activity”, Yamaha aims to engage with a wider audience across India. Presently, its product portfolio includes XSR155 (155cc), YZF-R15 V4 (155cc), YZF-R15S V3 (155cc), MT-15 V2 (155cc); FZS-Fi Hybrid (149cc), FZS-Fi (149cc), FZ Rave (149cc), FZ-X Hybrid (149cc), FZ-X (149cc), AEROX Version S (155cc) and AEROX (155cc); Hybrid Scooters like Fascino 125 FI Hybrid (125cc), Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid (125cc), Ray ZR Street Rally 125 FI Hybrid (125cc) and EV Model, EC-06.