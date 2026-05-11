Saudia Group Unveils Two-Level Facility in Arafat for the 2026 Hajj Season

Targeting 300% Growth with Innovative, Space-Optimized Services to Enhance the Pilgrim Experience

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 10, 2026) – Saudia Group has announced the expansion of its integrated Hajj services for Hajj 2026, designed to serve pilgrims traveling from outside the Kingdom to Makkah, Madinah, and the holy sites. The offering reflects the Group’s commitment to elevating the pilgrimage experience through integrated services and infrastructure investments that support pilgrims at every stage of their journey, from planning and travel to the completion of their rituals.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9108/296826_74dc997d145cc834_001full.jpg

A total of 4,200 pilgrims from 43 countries will benefit from these comprehensive packages, marking a 300% increase compared to the previous Hajj season. To support this growth, Saudia Group is expanding its infrastructure across the holy sites, including a two-level facility in Arafat. The facilities are designed to accommodate higher volumes of pilgrims while reducing heat exposure and supporting more efficient movement.

To deliver the services, Saudia Group is bringing together the capabilities of its wider ecosystem. Saudia Hajj and Umrah will provide specialized services for pilgrims and oversee an integrated operations center supporting coordination across the pilgrimage journey. Across the holy sites, Saudia Real Estate is developing facilities focused on comfort, safety and efficient movement. Saudi Ground Services Co. will provide its “Luggage First” service, while CATRION will deliver catering services and Medical Fakeeh will establish and operate fully equipped medical clinics.

Amer Alkhushail, Chief Executive Officer of Saudia Hajj and Umrah, said: “Our Hajj 2026 plan reflects Saudia Group’s continued commitment to serving pilgrims through a more integrated, comfortable, and carefully managed journey. Building on the progress achieved during the previous Hajj season, we are expanding our investments across the holy sites, including a newly developed two-level facility in Arafat that improves space utilization, increases capacity, and supports a premium service experience for pilgrims.”

He added: “The integrated operations center will serve as a central platform for connecting pilgrim data with the relevant stakeholders throughout the journey. By improving visibility, coordination, and response capabilities, the center will support faster decision-making and a more seamless Hajj experience, allowing pilgrims to move through each stage with greater confidence and peace of mind.”

Services will begin before pilgrims depart their home countries, with dedicated teams providing support throughout the pre-travel phase, at departure airports, and upon arrival in the Kingdom. Pilgrims will benefit from coordinated services that include arrival assistance, visits to Al Rawdah Al Sharifah, Tawaf scheduling at Al Masjid Al Haram, and on-ground guidance to ensure a smooth and well-organized journey.

Special arrangements have also been developed for elderly pilgrims, including assisted mobility solutions such as golf carts and guided support throughout key stages of the journey. In parallel, advanced digital solutions will enable pilgrims to plan their schedules, manage their movement, and prioritize activities with greater ease, reducing logistical complexity and allowing them to focus on their spiritual experience.

Across the holy sites, Saudia Group is introducing several enhancements to improve capacity, comfort, and service integration. In Mina, operations have expanded from one tower to three fully integrated towers, allowing for better distribution of pilgrims and more efficient movement. The towers draw inspiration from Saudia’s First-Class cabin design, offering enhanced privacy, comfort, and optimized use of space.

In Arafat, the site has been designed to reflect the premium standards of Saudia lounges, combining comfort, functionality, and a refined service environment. The facility will include integrated dining areas and 24-hour care services, ensuring a consistent and high-quality experience for pilgrims throughout their stay.

-Ends-

About Saudia Group

Saudia Group is one of the largest aviation conglomerates in the MENA region. The Group drives industry development with its 13 subsidiaries, and offers world-class air transport, cargo services, ground services, logistics, maintenance, catering, private aviation, real estate, training, and medical services.

The mission of Saudia Group is to inspire people to go beyond borders with a purpose that is rooted in unlocking human potential and connecting the world in ways never thought possible. The group is committed to reshaping the aviation ecosystem in the MENA region and beyond, by embracing innovation and a customer-centric approach.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296826