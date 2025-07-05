Game-Changing HSA Reforms Just Passed—Here’s What It Means for Healthcare

SAN FRANCISCO, July 05, 2025 –– Today, Lively, Inc. marks the signature of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” (OBBB) into law, a major bill that expands access and flexibility for Health Savings Accounts (HSAs). Under the new law, millions of Americans enrolled in Bronze or Catastrophic ACA plans are now eligible to contribute to HSAs starting January 1, 2026, and key innovations like telehealth services and Direct Primary Care are officially HSA-qualified expenses.

Lively, a top-rated health and lifestyle benefits platform* known for building the modern Health Savings Account (HSA), is uniquely positioned to support individuals, employers, and brokers navigating this new era. Lively’s platform already connects with over 95% of U.S. health plans and integrates seamlessly with Direct Primary Care models and virtual-first providers.

“In a world of rising out-of-pocket costs, HSAs are the most powerful way to take control of US consumer healthcare finances. This isn’t just a policy shift—it’s a redefinition of how Americans can save, spend, and stay healthy,” said Alex Cyriac, CEO and co-founder of Lively. “At Lively, we’ve built a platform that’s flexible, intelligent, and ready for this next generation of benefits.”

What’s Changing:

HSA Eligibility Opens for Millions of Americans: Enrollees in Bronze and Catastrophic ACA plans are now eligible and can contribute to HSAs.

Modern Care Models Included: HSA funds can be used for Direct Primary Care arrangements.

Telehealth Flexibility Made Permanent: First-dollar coverage for telehealth services no longer disqualifies HSA status.

How Lively Helps:

No Hidden Fees – Your healthcare shouldn’t come at a hidden cost — Lively HSAs are free for individuals and families.

Get Started in Minutes: Confirm your eligibility and open an HSA account instantly.

Smart Claim Sync: Automatically syncs with employee health plan data, including high-deductible, Bronze, and Catastrophic plans.

Built for Innovation: Already supports virtual-first, Direct Primary Care (DPC), and hybrid health plan designs.