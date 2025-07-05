Klick Group Eyes Strong Future With Growth Investment

TORONTO & NEW YORK, July 05, 2025 –-Klick Group today announced a growth investment from preeminent healthcare investors Linden Capital Partners and GIC following a successful term with GTCR. Klick co-founders Leerom Segal and Aaron Goldstein will continue to lead the company they established nearly three decades ago with the same entrepreneurial spirit, vision, operational control, and excellence that have made it a powerhouse in life sciences commercialization.

“We’re excited about how this new investment will help accelerate the expansion of the breadth and depth of services Klick offers to support life sciences brands in achieving their full potential,” Segal said. “We’re grateful to GTCR for how they backed our people-first business model, commitment to our clients, and results-driven, award-winning work over the last five years. We’re also thrilled to partner with Linden Capital Partners and GIC to continue our growth.”

Linden Capital Partners Co-Founder Tony Davis said, “We’ve looked at every company in this space and no one comes near Klick in terms of its caliber of people, quality of work, or depth of client relationships. We’re really excited to team with the leading company in the space and have real impact with patients and their care providers.”

Klick made news earlier this year by announcing its acquisition of Peregrine Market Access, a leading U.S. market access strategy and value communications specialist in life sciences, to boost its presence and capabilities in the increasingly important value, access, and reimbursement segments within life sciences commercialization. It also acquired the Singapore operations of Ward6, an independent health agency known for its work in healthcare professional marketing and medical communications.

Over the last six months alone, Klick has been honored with 141 top-tier creative awards and made history by becoming the first health agency to ever be ranked an ‘Agency of the Year’ by both The One Show and New York Festivals Advertising Awards. CBS Mornings recently described ‘18 Months,’ the new short film Klick created for nonprofit Second Nurture, as an experience that’s “going to make an impact on your heart.”