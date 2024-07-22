Indore, 22 th July 2024: Gautam Solar, a renowned name in India’s solar panel manufacturing sector, has taken a notable move forward in addressing the challenges posed by extreme weather conditions. During a press conference held at Sayaji Hotel in Indore, the company launched a comprehensive whitepaper focusing on the ramifications of the 2024 Indian Heat Wave on the performance of a solar power plant. This whitepaper also sheds light on the need for advanced technologies to maintain optimal solar power generation in high- temperature environments.

The whitepaper, titled “Enhancing Power Generation and CUF of Solar Power Plants Amid High Temperatures: Strategies for the 2024 Indian Heat Wave” plumbs deep into the detrimental effects of the 2024 Indian Heat Wave, which has severely impacted human health, caused hundreds of deaths, and negatively affected the performance of solar panels.

These adverse conditions have resulted in decreased power generation and lower CUF of solar power plants. Gautam Solar’s whitepaper addresses these issues by emphasizing the use of high-efficiency N-type Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) and Monocrystalline Passivated Emitter and Rear Contact (PERC) Solar Panels, which are designed to perform well even under elevated temperatures.

“At Gautam Solar, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of solar technology to ensure reliable and efficient power generation, even in the most challenging conditions. Our latest whitepaper elaborates our dedication to innovation and embracing the latest technology to address the impact of extreme heat on solar power systems,” said Mr. Gautam Mohanka, CEO of Gautam Solar.

Key highlights from the whitepaper include:

Factors affecting Solar Panel Performance: An exploration of the various environmental factors that influence the power generation from a solar panel, including irradiance, ambient temperature, humidity etc.

Solar Panel Testing: Section dealing with testing of various temperature-related parameters which affect the performance of a solar panel, including measurement of Temperature Coefficients, Nominal Operating Cell Temperature (NOCT) and Performance at Standard Test Conditions (STC) and NOCT.

Mono PERC and N-Type TOPCon Solar Panels: Emphasis on the technical specifications of Gautam Solar’s high-efficiency Mono PERC and N-type TOPCon panels, which make them ideal for use in hot climate conditions. Their low temperature coefficients, high bifaciality factor and reduced degradation rates ensures good LCOE performance and makes them highly efficient in high-temperature areas.

One of the leading Solar Manufacturer

System Design, Installation, Monitoring and Maintenance: Focus on ensuring optimal tilt angle and orientation for installation to ensure improved airflow and cooling. Further, implementation of ventilation and cooling methods is discussed. Lastly, usage of advanced monitoring systems for detecting temperature-related issues and regular maintenance to address heat-induced damages is covered.

The whitepaper further explores future work, emphasizing the need for continued research and development in heat-resilient materials, advanced cooling techniques, and adaptive system designs.