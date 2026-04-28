GreenCell Mobility Builds One of India’s Safest Public Transport Networks

New Delhi, April 28: GreenCell Mobility, a leading mobility platform in India, is enhancing public transportation through a strong focus on safety, advanced technology, and operational excellence. Backed by Eversource Capital, GCM is setting new benchmarks for urban electric mobility.

At the core of GCM’s operations is an uncompromising safety-first culture, underpinned by advanced technology and robust governance frameworks. Every electric bus in its fleet is equipped with multi-camera surveillance systems, real-time vehicle health monitoring, GPS-based fleet tracking, and passenger information systems, enabling continuous oversight, faster incident response, and enhanced passenger confidence. Buses are also designed with inclusive safety features such as panic buttons, wheelchair accessibility ramps, fire extinguishers, and seat belts, with dedicated emergency response mechanisms to ensure the security of women passengers. To sustain these standards at scale, GCM has established centralized command centres for real-time fleet tracking and implemented daily breath analyser tests for coach captains alongside a performance-based grading system to maintain accountability and discipline. Regular training programs including safety workshops, refresher modules, coach captain training, and battery management sessions further reinforce a culture of operational excellence and reliability across its workforce.

GreenCell Mobility currently operates over 1,500 state-of-the-art electric buses across 17 cities in 5 states, with an ambitious roadmap to expand to more than 30 cities in 10 states, running a fleet of 4,500 buses. The company has deployed its services across key states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi, Puducherry, and Gujarat. On a daily basis, GCM ferries approximately 2.75 lakh passengers and covers nearly 2.85 lakh kilometres, with each bus averaging around 200 kilometres per day across city geographies. The company maintains up to 95% bus availability and enables state transport undertakings to achieve close to 50% savings on fuel costs compared to conventional fossil-fuel fleets.

Beyond delivering mobility, GCM is generating meaningful employment across its operating network and is actively working to increase women’s participation in the transport workforce. The company has invested significantly in recruiting and retaining skilled talent, raising the overall standard of service delivery while creating inclusive economic opportunities for communities across the cities it serves. GCM’s expanding network connecting millions of passengers to jobs, education, and essential services reflects its broader commitment to building a more equitable and accessible urban mobility ecosystem in India, and to ensuring that the country’s public transport system continues to set high benchmarks.