Growing Global Interest: ‘Brands of India’ in Dubai Sees 35% Rise in Pre-Registrations

Mumbai, October 30, 2024: Following the remarkable success of the inaugural edition held last year, The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) will be hosting the 2nd edition of ‘Brands of India’, a mega show of Indian Apparel Manufacturers from 12 to 14 November 2024 at Za’abeel Hall 4, Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE. The trade show is being supported by Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, Embassy of India in UAE, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), Noida Apparel Export Cluster (NAEC), TEXMAS (Dubai) and Readymade Garments Merchants Group (Dubai).

The highly anticipated upcoming edition will feature 150+ Indian Apparel brands & White Label Manufacturers presenting a diverse range of Fashion in Men’s Wear, Women’s Wear & Kids Wear featuring Casuals, Ethnic, Formals, Denim, Athleisure, Winterwear, Sleepwear, Innerwear, Tops, Bottoms and much more. Thus, presenting a one-of-its-kind sourcing opportunity for Retailers, Chain & Department Stores, Boutique Stores, Wholesalers, Agents, Distributors, Importers, Traders, E-commerce and Buying Houses from across the globe.

Amidst buoyant sourcing sentiments, leading Retailers and Chain Stores from Middle East like Lulu Group, Landmark Group, Al Safeer Group, Brands Group, R&B, BMA Group including Retailers, Boutique stores will be the key buyers at the show. Furthermore, 1000+ Wholesalers and Importers from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Yemen, Egypt, Turkey, Angola, Ghana, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, Somalia, Algeria, USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, Greece, Singapore, South Africa and other countries have also pre-registered to visit the fair.

In addition to boosting trade ties, ‘Brands of India’ further leverages on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), enabling duty-free Apparel imports from India into UAE. With low labour costs, flexible production capabilities, quality products, competitive pricing, timely delivery, efficient logistics systems, expertise in white label contract manufacturing, India is globally recognized as a prime sourcing hub for buyers seeking quality Apparel for their market. Leading manufacturers from cities like Mumbai, Jaipur, Surat, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Tirupur, Kolkata, Noida, Ludhiana, New Delhi, Indore, Solapur and others will be exhibiting under one roof to exemplify the diversity of India’s manufacturing.

Speaking about the growing demand for Indian Apparel in global markets, Mr. Santosh Katariya, President, CMAI, said “Total Indian Apparel exports are expected to reach US$ 15 Bn in 2024, marking a 5-7 percentage increase compared to 2023. Under CEPA, we’re optimistic for a potential rise with concerted efforts. At Brands of India, we have an impressive range of Indian manufacturers showcasing their latest Collections and Styles. Visitor pre-registrations so far has surged 35% in comparison to last year and we are about three weeks away from the show, thus reflecting a growing global interest to source from India. Given the current uncertain environment at other sourcing centres, there’s tremendous potential for India to expand business, especially in the MENA region, which is a huge market and offers immense business opportunities.”

Recently, an exclusive pre-show Summit was held in Mumbai with leading Agents & Distributors from Middle East and Africa which included Mr. Peter Raichandani, Profile Trading Co., Dubai; Mr. Jagdish Kewalramani, Haidarous Trading, Dubai; Mr. Saifuddin Amjawala, Al Azhar Int’l, Kuwait; Mr. Anil Gulwani, Toos Trading Co., Riyadh; Mr. Nicil Chhatbar, Jeddah; Mr. Elangovan Viswanathan, SNQS Int’l, Buying Group and Mr. Rajeev Arora, Medori Co., Kenya.

Mr. Varun Sharma, Director, Arun Varun The Fashion Studio, New Delhi, asserted “We had a fabulous experience last year. We were highly impressed by the quality of visitors especially the presence of decision-makers amongst buyers. Honestly, we learned a lot and came back with strong connections. There are still potential buyers who are reaching out and asking for samples they saw then. The excitement this time is similar to what we experienced before participating in the first edition.” A first-time exhibitor, Mr. Sachin Vora, Director, Red Rose brand of Women’s Intimate wear, Mumbai, emphasized “We are thrilled at the opportunity to expand our global footprints and be part of this vital platform to connect with new buyers. With the immense business potential and demand in the Middle East and African markets, Dubai continues to be the Gateway. We are confident that promotional efforts put in by CMAI and their supporting partners will bring more prospects.” Mr. Jaidev Himthani, COO, Smart Baby, Al Safeer Group of Companies UAE, stated “Over the years, India has experienced the development of some specialized hubs for niche Apparel products. ‘Brands of India’ in Dubai makes it more convenient for international players to travel and explore working with potential partners from Indian manufacturing hubs. Our buying teams are looking forward to engage, network and source bespoke collection for our customers.” Mr. Jagdish Amarnani, Chairman, Textile Merchants Group (Texmas), the apex body of Dubai-based wholesale textile merchants remarked, “Indian Apparel resonates well with consumers across the Middle East and the country stands out as a robust hub for Textile and Clothing production. We are enthusiastic about Brands of India which helps us to source contemporary merchandise to meet the growing demand for the festive season.”

The first edition of Brands of India was successfully held in November 2023 at Dubai which attracted 2800 overseas buyers from 63 countries and an estimated business worth US$ 350 million is expected to be generated over three years.