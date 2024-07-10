Ongole, 10 July 2024: In a significant move towards expanding its footprint across the nation and redefining premium motorcycle landscape in the region, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) proudly inaugurated an all-new premium motorcycle sales and service outlet, Honda BigWing, in Ongole, Andhra Pradesh.

Heralding a transformative era for motorcycle enthusiasts, this new BigWing dealership promises an unparalleled immersive experience for riders who seek nothing but the best. Located in the heart of Ongole, this state-of-the-art facility aims to elevate the #GoRidin spirit amongst new as well as prospective customers.

Expanding their last mile presence to cater to the aspirational customers, the differentiated BigWing can be now experienced at more than 140 operational touchpoints across India.

Premium Experience

Adorned with the black & white monochromatic theme, BigWing showcases the displayed vehicles in their full glory. The highly trained and knowledgeable professionals at BigWing assist customers in resolving their product or accessories related queries. Easing the journey from search to purchase, the dedicated website (www.HondaBigWing.in) is available for detailed information. The online booking option on the website ensures a quick, seamless, and transparent booking experience for customers at their fingertips. Capturing real-time customer feedback, Honda BigWing is also actively available across all social media platforms.

Ensuring safety and convenience of customers, Honda BigWing offers Immersive Digital Experience. The virtual platform – allows customers to experience the entire fun motorcycle line-up, riding gears and accessories in granular detail while sitting in the comforts of their home.

Diverse Product Portfolio

Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline – for entire premium motorcycle range (300cc – 1800cc) in top metros and BigWing – exclusively for mid-size motorcycle segment (200cc – 500cc) in other cities. Its diverse range of motorcycles includes the all-new CB350, H’ness CB350, CB350RS, CB300F, CB300R, NX500, XL750 Transalp, Africa Twin and Gold Wing Tour. Moreover, the Hornet 2.0 and CB200X are also now retailed via BigWing showrooms.

Offering new experiences to customers with the All-New ‘NX500’

Directed by the design theme of ‘Daily Crossover’, this new model makes its way to the Indian market through the CBU* route (*Completely Built-Up).

Powering the all-new Honda NX500 is a 471cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke DOHC engine with a parallel twin-cylinder layout that offers a well-proportioned balance of enjoyable performance with an energetic high-revving character and zappy top end. This motor churns out 35kW power at 8,600rpm and 43Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm, paired with a slick-changing 6-speed gearbox.