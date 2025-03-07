IIT Kanpur to Host Quantum Quest Under National Quantum Mission’s Initiative

Kanpur, 07 March, 2025: The Mission Coordination Cell of the National Quantum Mission at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) is organizing Quantum Quest, which will take place on March 22–23, 2025, at IIT Kanpur, bringing together students, researchers, industry professionals, and policymakers.

Quantum Quest is the First Flagship Awareness Event, focused on the Transformative Potential of Quantum Technologies and Applications in alignment with the objectives of the National Quantum Mission. It aims to raise awareness and serve as a platform for knowledge exchange, skill development, and collaboration in the rapidly evolving field of quantum technology. The event will spotlight cutting-edge advancements in quantum computing, quantum communication, quantum sensing & metrology, and quantum materials & devices.

The two-day event will feature keynote addresses and invited talks by eminent experts in quantum science and technology. In addition, students and researchers will have the opportunity to present their work through oral and poster presentations, fostering academic discussions and interdisciplinary learning. The best Oral and Poster Presentations will be awarded. Attendees will engage in thought-provoking discussions on real-world applications of quantum technologies, including their impact on national security and the economy. Interactive sessions will provide valuable insights into the roles of academia, industry, and government in driving innovation and adoption in this emerging domain.

Quantum Quest will serve as a platform for building a strong network of experts committed to advancing quantum technology. By facilitating collaboration across disciplines, the event will contribute to research, innovation, and the practical implementation of quantum advancements.