Indian Railways Strengthens Safety Network with Rs 206 Crore Kavach Project in Northern Railway

New Delhi, July 10: Indian Railways has approved a major safety enhancement project worth Rs 206 crore for the deployment of the Kavach automatic train protection system across a 680-kilometre section of Northern Railway.

The initiative aims to further strengthen railway safety by introducing advanced technology designed to prevent train collisions, improve operational control, and provide enhanced protection during train movement.

Under the project, Kavach technology will be installed across selected sections of the Northern Railway network, enabling real-time communication between locomotives and railway signalling systems. The system will assist in preventing accidents caused by signal-related errors and improve the overall safety of train operations.

Railway officials said the project is part of Indian Railways’ ongoing efforts to modernise its safety infrastructure and expand the use of indigenous technology across the national rail network.

The implementation of Kavach is expected to improve passenger safety, enhance operational efficiency, and support the vision of building a safer and more technologically advanced railway system.