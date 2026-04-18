Iran Reopens Strait of Hormuz; Global Oil Prices Dip, Fuel Costs May Ease

New Delhi, April 18(BNP): Iran’s decision to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz has led to a sharp decline in global oil prices, raising expectations of a possible reduction in petrol and diesel prices.

Following the announcement, international crude oil prices dropped by around 10 per cent, as the resumption of commercial shipping through the key maritime route eased concerns over supply disruptions.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly a fifth of global oil supply passes, had faced disruptions due to geopolitical tensions in the region. Its reopening—linked to a temporary ceasefire—has improved market sentiment and stabilised energy supply expectations.

Market analysts indicate that the decline in crude oil prices could translate into a reduction of fuel prices, with estimates suggesting a possible drop of around 10 per cent, depending on domestic pricing mechanisms and currency factors.

However, experts caution that the situation remains fragile, with uncertainties over the durability of the ceasefire and security of shipping routes. Any renewed tensions could again impact global oil supply and price trends.

The development is being closely watched by oil-importing countries like India, where changes in global crude prices directly influence retail fuel costs.