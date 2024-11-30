ISB Data Science Summit 2024 Explores Emerging Technologies and Cybersecurity Challenges

[November 30, 2024, Hyderabad]: The ISB Institute of Data Science (IIDS) organised a day-long Summit on Artificial Intelligence, Generative AI, Retail Analytics, Cyber Security, and Ethical AI. The summit brought participants together to learn about how leading companies are leveraging generative AI in retail and combating the risks emerging from it.

The event was inaugurated by Mr. Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh; Ms. Laura Baldwin, South Asia Cyber Lead, British High Commission; Prof. Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB; and Prof. Manish Gangwar, Executive Director, IIDS.

Ms. Laura Baldwin, South Asia Cyber Lead, British High Commission, spoke about the importance of the UK-India partnership on cyber and technology. “The UK looks forward to continuing our strong bilateral cooperation, enhancing this through the UK-India Technology Security Initiative launched by our respective Prime Ministers in July. Together, the UK and India can harness the best of our capabilities to build resilience and advocate for a free, open, peaceful, and secure cyberspace. This will deliver prosperity and security for our two countries and globally.”

Prof. Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB, spoke of the importance of being a research-based business school as one of the institution’s core values, and this summit is a highlight of such dissemination of research among industry practitioners and researchers. He highlighted that the Summit focuses on tackling the adverse effects of data science and AI-based technologies.

Speaking about the event, Prof. Manish Gangwar, Executive Director, IIDS, highlighted the current research initiatives related to cyber security, piracy-malware nexus, healthcare AI, e-commerce, health insurance, medicine supply chain, and mule account detection. He highlighted the Regulation, Education, and Detection (RED) framework to tackle misuse of Gen AI and curb misinformation and deepfakes.

The Data Science Summit 2024 saw a confluence of 30+ speakers across organisations like IBM, Amazon AWS, Microsoft, Flipkart, Infosys, Ernst Young, PwC, Aditya Birla, Cyber Peace Foundation, Times of India, UltraTech Cement, and government representation from Himachal Pradesh Police, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Indian Army, British High Commission. The event featured multiple speaker sessions and panel discussions of leading experts from academia and industry in the field.