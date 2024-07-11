Mumbai, July 11th, 2024:

The Mumbai campus of renowned Italian School of Fashion & Design Istituto Marangoni is excited to unveil a unique partnership with the ‘With Love Halston Foundation’ through a transformative scholarship program aimed at nurturing emerging design talent for the Global Markets while educating them on the brilliance behind Halston’s designs. Handmade tailoring and embroidery company The Rilievi Group has also partnered with the school to support students’ collections. This initiative by Istituto Marangoni Mumbai aims to cultivate and support the next generation of creative talent in the fashion industry while uplifting Halston’s legacy.

Students will engage in mentorship sessions, workshops, and presentations conducted by With Love Halston’s distinguished team members, including Lesley Frowick, Steve Gold, Scott Vogel, and Audrey Schilt. They will draw inspiration from Halston’s iconic designs and legacy, integrating local fashion influences to create innovative garments through sustainable practices. To launch each new challenge, Team WLH offers an inspirational Halston presentation. Lesley Frowick, Halston’s niece and the Co-founder/Director of The Halston Personal Archives, speaks on Halston the man, his early influences, famous silhouettes, and innovations. Creative Director Audrey Schilt shares memories of her early years illustrating for Halston at Bergdorf Goodman and Halston’s design genius. In addition to these presentations, Managing Director Steve Gold and CFO/Director Scott Vogel will speak on Halston’s marketing/business acumen. Students are then mentored by the team throughout the process.

One of the many highlights of this collaboration is the ability to work with fashion students worldwide as they gather inspiration from the larger fashion environment. Students at Istituto Marangoni Mumbai have worked tirelessly with creative techniques such as sun prints and repurposed cotton tie-dyes, inspired by their vibrant culture of textile design.

A panel of esteemed judges, including industry professionals renowned for their expertise in the Halston design aesthetic will evaluate each finalist based on design originality, marketability, sustainability, Halston esthetic, and personal/editorial presentations.

The Challenge culminates in a live fashion show where seven finalists showcase their creations. Lesley Frowick and Audrey Schilt will be at the final fashion show and award ceremony. The winner of the With Love Halston Challenge will receive a monetary prize, made possible through a generous donation from The Nando and Elsa Peretti Foundation, along with a prestigious Elsa Peretti Tiffany heart box. Finalists also walk away with potential opportunities for internships, publication of illustrations in Fida worldwide, and exhibition of their designs at a Halston retrospective exhibit.

This latest collaboration with Istituto Marangoni Mumbai provides Fashion Design students a unique opportunity to delve into the legacy of Halston, renowned for his sleek, minimalist designs crafted from cashmere or Ultrasuede, epitomizing a relaxed urban aesthetic for American women.