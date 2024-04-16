Jackie Clyburn’s “I Can Tap Into Greatness” Offers Insights on Managing Negative Emotions

Newburgh, NY, April 16, 2024 – “I Can Tap Into Greatness”: an encouraging narrative that will help young readers find connection with God. “I Can Tap Into Greatness” is the creation of published author, Jackie Clyburn, a dedicated mother, grandmother, and educator.

Clyburn shares, “This book is inspired by God for all of God’s children. If you are like me or know someone who has felt nervous, sad, and angry or felt like you were going to explode or have even lost control at times, then you should know that God has placed in YOU everything needed to overcome these feelings.

“I have learned and I am still learning that in every situation and in every part of my life, I can and will tap into the greatness that God has placed in me, which is also in each of His children, His light—the Holy Spirit!

“Jesus speaks in John 14:17 and 26 (International Children’s Bible translation (ICB), The Helper is the Spirit of truth… He lives with you and he will be in you.

“But the Helper will teach you everything. He will cause you to remember all the things I told you. This Helper is the Holy Spirit whom the Father will send in my name.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jackie Clyburn’s new book teaches kids practical ways to navigate through nervousness, sadness, and anger while embracing the unique super feelings within them.

Consumers can purchase “I Can Tap Into Greatness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.