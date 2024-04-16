Motorola Solutions signs up with Arya Omnitalk to promote professional and commercial radios

Bengaluru, 16th April 2024: Pune-headquartered Arya Omnitalk, a joint venture between two of India’s most reputed business houses, Arvind Ltd. and the JM Baxi Group, has secured an exclusive partnership with Motorola Solutions to distribute Professional and Commercial Radios in India.

Arya Omnitalk operates three business divisions, namely Shared Mobile Radio Services (SMR), GPS-based Fleet Tracking and Management Solutions, and Toll and Highway Traffic Management Systems (HTMS). Under this collaboration, Arya Omnitalk will exclusively distribute Motorola Solutions’ MOTOTRBO Portfolio of products, along with continuing to distribute Wave PTX and associated services.

A leading provider of PMRTS (Public Mobile Radio Trunking Services), CMRTS (Captive Mobile Radio Trunking Services), and Broadband Push-to-talk devices, Arya Omnitalk holds licenses to operate in 18 cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Indore, Kolkata, Bharuch, Navi Mumbai, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Vadodara, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Jaipur.

These radios are specially designed for organizations operating in today’s fast-moving business environment. They allow real-time, instant communication among teams, improving coordination in fast-paced environments. It allows cross-platform compatibility and works across various devices and platforms, ensuring seamless communication between different teams and devices within the company. These radios connect teams spread across different locations and facilities. It can integrate with existing communication systems and tools, streamlining processes and enhancing overall connectivity within the company.

These radios provide secure communication channels, crucial for the industries where confidentiality and data protection are paramount. It enables swift response during emergencies or critical situations, ensuring immediate communication for rapid decision-making and crisis management.

These services cater to important sectors such as Municipal Corporations, Manufacturing, Security, Oil & Gas, Transport and Logistics, Warehousing, Educational Institutes, IT/ITeS, Hospitality, Hospitals, Embassies, Mines, and Construction.