Landmark IGBC Net Zero Project Office Inaugurated by Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, October 13, 2025: CII’s Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) marked a momentous occasion as Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, inaugurated the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority’s (APCRDA) new Project Office in Amaravati on October 13, 2025. The inauguration was graced by Mr. C Shekar Reddy, National Vice-Chairman, IGBC, Mr. Vijay Sai Meka, Chairman, IGBC Amaravati Chapter, and the Core committee IGBC Amaravati chapter – Mr. Kiran Parachuri , Dr Saandeepani and Mr. Sundeep V, Senior Counsellor, IGBC. This landmark event signified Andhra Pradesh’s continued commitment to sustainable development and green building practices.

Speaking at the inauguration, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, said, “The IGBC certification awarded to APCRDA is a proud milestone in our journey towards building a sustainable, world-class capital region. This recognition reflects our commitment to integrating green principles into urban planning, infrastructure development, and every facet of citizen life. Andhra Pradesh continues to lead by example in creating smart, resilient, and environmentally responsible cities for the future.”

The newly inaugurated APCRDA Project Office has become India’s first government project to earn the IGBC Net Zero Energy Rating – Design Stage, and the first government building in Amaravati to achieve this distinction. With an EPI of 0.85 (≈17,08,980 kWh/year)—about 15% better than the ECBC 2017 baseline—the office features energy-efficient lighting, high-performance HVAC systems, and 100% renewable energy compliance through a 540 kWp rooftop solar PV system and Green Tariff energy procurement.

This achievement has been possible under the visionary leadership of Sri K. Kanna Babu, I.A.S., Commissioner, APCRDA, and the strategic guidance of Sri A. Bhargav Teja, I.A.S., Additional Commissioner, who have championed the integration of sustainability in all major projects. The technical innovation and design excellence coordination by Sandeep Dixit, Chief Architect & Design Coordinator, ensured that the project met the highest standards of green building design and performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. C Shekar Reddy, National Vice-Chairman, IGBC, said, “The inauguration of the APCRDA Project Office in Amaravati, the first government building in the region to achieve IGBC Net Zero Energy Design Certification, demonstrates Andhra Pradesh’s vision and determination to champion sustainability and climate-responsive development. The collaborative efforts between APCRDA and IGBC set a benchmark for government infrastructure, and I am confident that Amaravati will continue to inspire other cities to adopt similarly ambitious standards for green and resilient growth.”

Mr. Vijay Sai Meka, Chairman, IGBC Amaravati Chapter in his remarks, acknowledged APCRDA’s vision and the proactive steps taken to align with IGBC Green Ratings across major developments, reaffirming Amaravati’s position as a frontrunner in India’s Net Zero and sustainable infrastructure movement.

The Indian Green Building Council reiterated its support, noting the Project Office’s Net Zero achievement as an inspiration and a model for other cities aiming for climate-resilient urban growth. The office, spread across 22,527 sq. m, stands as a testament to the state’s vision of developing Amaravati into a model green capital for India. IGBC commends the leadership of APCRDA and the Government of Andhra Pradesh for their unwavering focus on integrating sustainable practices into the state’s infrastructure.