Maitri Cultural Economy Summit 2024: New paths on culture and economic prosperity

New Delhi: The Maitri Cultural Economy Summit 2024 convened recently successfully at Le Meridian in New Delhi. Organized by Maitribodh Parivar, the conference received accolades from Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, via video message. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Dadashriji, and Gopal Krishna Agarwal guided the event. The summit centered on exploring the profound nexus between culture and economy.

In the inaugural session, Chief Guest Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal articulated his perspectives. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari underscored the importance of cultural economic governance on this significant occasion. Other speakers including Mitra Parna, Gopal Krishna Agarwal, and Maitreya Dadashriji emphasized the imperative of integrating culture with economic strategies.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal underscored that the Maitribodh Parivar has ignited new dialogues through the Cultural Economy Summit. He highlighted that India’s cultural economy has its roots in the Vedas and Puranas. The Narendra Modi government is actively promoting this by revitalizing landmarks such as the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Baba Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi. Events like the Kumbh Mela bolster security, tourism, local employment, and trade, thereby playing a pivotal role in the country’s GDP.

Maitreya Dadashriji remarked, “The synergy between culture and economy forms the foundation of sustainable development. We envision a future where spiritual and economic prosperity evolves hand in hand.” BJP national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal commented, “Integrating cultural heritage with economic strategies not only preserves our traditions but also fosters comprehensive progress. Today’s discussions illustrated how we can forge a robust and inclusive economic ecosystem.”

The summit delved into themes such as festival and temple economics, sustainable ecosystems, and the economic impact of cultural activities. Eminent thinkers deliberated on leveraging cultural values and traditions for sustainable development and prosperity.