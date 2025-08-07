Media Workshop on AMR Highlights Media’s Role in Combating the Silent Pandemic

New Delhi | August 7, 2025

A national-level media workshop titled “AMR: The Silent Pandemic – Let Media Break the Silence” was held today at the Press Club of India, New Delhi. The workshop was organized by ReAct Asia Pacific and brought together media professionals, health experts, and civil society leaders to raise awareness and strengthen reporting on the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is one of the gravest public health threats of our time. In 2021, an estimated 47 lakhs deaths globally were associated with bacterial AMR, including 11 lakhs directly attributable deaths. Recent projections indicate that between 2025 and 2050, bacterial AMR could cause 3.9 crore deaths worldwide — equivalent to three lives lost every minute.

The workshop aimed to equip journalists with scientific knowledge, cross-sectoral insights, and practical tools to report on AMR using a One Health approach—which connects human, animal, and environmental health.

The event opened with remarks by Dr. S. S. Lal, Director of ReAct Asia Pacific, who emphasized the urgency of AMR and the critical role of the media in shaping public awareness and accountability.

A moving session on lived experiences followed, moderated by Dr. Narinder Saini, Chairman of the AMR Standing Committee, Indian Medical Association. Bhakti Chauhan (AMR Taskforce) and Pooja Mishra (HIV advocate) shared powerful personal reflections, shedding light on the human cost of AMR—especially among vulnerable communities. Dr. Saini reiterated the call to “Stop Infection, Fight AMR” and urged journalists to “Act now, act together.”

The One Health panel, chaired by Dr. Sam Prasad (AHF Indiacares), brought together experts across sectors, including Dr. Sangeeta Sharma (Delhi Society for Promotion of Rational Use of Drugs), Dr. Chanchal Bhattacharya (Heifer International), Rajeshwari Sinha (Centre for Science and Environment), and Satish Sinha (Toxics Link). The panel underscored the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health in addressing AMR.

A session on health systems strengthening featured Dr. Sarabjit Singh Chadha (FIND) and Dr. Tikesh Bisen (PATH), who spoke on the critical role of diagnostics and infection prevention and control (IPC) in AMR containment.

Dr. Salman Khan (ReAct Africa) guided participants on identifying credible sources for science reporting. This was followed by Shobha Shukla (Global AMR Media Alliance), who shared insights on media trends and the challenges of reporting AMR in India.

A key highlight was the launch of the India Chapter of the AMR Media Alliance by Bobby Ramakant, who also led the concluding group discussion. The event closed with a clear message: media must be at the forefront of amplifying solutions to the AMR crisis.

Key Messages for the Community: