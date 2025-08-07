National Business Achiever Summit & Awards 2025 Celebrates India’s Entrepreneurial Excellence

# Union Minister Chirag Paswan and Jaya Prada felicitate leaders transforming India’s business landscape

New Delhi, August 7, 2025:

India’s entrepreneurial spirit took center stage today at the grand National Business Achiever Summit & Awards 2025, held at the prestigious Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, where leaders and innovators from across sectors were recognised for their outstanding contributions to the economy, innovation, and national development.

The summit brought together the country’s most dynamic business minds under one roof to celebrate Vocal for Local, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and the spirit of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav as part of India’s G20 Presidency.

Delivering the keynote address, Shri Chirag Paswan, Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Industries, lauded the awardees for their efforts in driving progress across sectors and reiterated the Modi government’s commitment to making India a developed nation by 2047.

“Every policy must empower, not obstruct. As a government, our aim is to simplify regulations, ease business operations, and build an inclusive ecosystem where entrepreneurs in every sector—from food processing to technology—can thrive,” said Paswan.

“I want to be the bridge between you and the government,” he added, inviting the business community to actively participate in shaping reforms.

The event also saw the graceful presence of Actress and Former Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Prada, who congratulated the winners and praised the summit for honouring the real change-makers of India’s growth story.

“Entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of a progressive India. Celebrating their success today means celebrating the future of our nation,” said Jaya Prada, addressing the gathering.

Shri Dhirendra Raghav, Chairman of Connecting Business Achievers, emphasized the summit’s role in nurturing entrepreneurship and showcasing India’s business excellence on a global stage.

“This summit is more than an awards ceremony—it’s a movement to recognise and empower India’s entrepreneurial talent, especially those creating sustainable, inclusive impact across sectors,” Raghav stated. “At a time when India is striving for global competitiveness, we need to put our business heroes in the spotlight.”

Mr. Mustufa A. Khan, Editor-in-Chief of the organising committee, echoed the sentiment and highlighted the platform’s credibility in the business ecosystem.

“Our goal is to identify and honour genuine achievers—those who are shaping new benchmarks in leadership, innovation, and integrity,” said Khan. “These awards are not just accolades; they are endorsements of excellence that inspire others to aim higher.”

The National Business Achiever Awards have become one of the country’s most respected recognitions in the business community, celebrating not just profitability but also leadership, innovation, and social impact. This year’s summit continued that legacy by acknowledging path-breaking work across MSMEs, manufacturing, education, agriculture, technology, real estate, and more.

The awards serve as a crucial platform to amplify voices of homegrown brands and sectoral pioneers taking India from Local to Global, aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summit was supported by FIFHI, GTTCI, MSME Chamber of Commerce (India & Dubai), as well as multiple central and state-level ministries and trade chambers.

With electrifying sessions, inspirational speeches, and the recognition of individuals who are helping redefine India’s economic identity, the National Business Achiever Summit 2025 sent a strong message: that India’s private sector is not just surviving—it is leading the way in nation-building.

As the country marches towards 2047, events like this stand testament to the government and industry’s shared vision of growth, inclusion, and global competitiveness.

Highlighted Awardees of 2025 Include: