Neal McDonough to Host the 2024 Young Artist Academy Awards

Los Angeles, CA, July 20, 2024 –Actor Neal McDonough (Yellowstone, Minority Report, Captain America, Walking Tall, Band of Brothers) will host the 2024 Young Artist Academy™ Awards on Sunday, July 21. Held at the Directors Guild of America in Hollywood, CA, the annual ceremony will recognize young performers ages 5-18 in film, TV, streaming, podcast, dance and influence.

Noted for sometimes playing darker yet likable characters, Neal McDonough has been praised for his commitment to faith and family, even at great financial loss and years of backlash. Now the acclaimed Tulsa King star will take the stage to welcome hundreds of young nominated artists, many of whom are about to receive one of Hollywood’s highest honors.

Due to the 2023 union strikes, the 44th Young Artist Academy™ Awards were postponed and are now merged with the 45th class of nominees in a single star-studded awards show.

What: 2024 Young Artist Academy™ Awards

When: July 21, 2024, 4:30pm

Where: Directors Guild of America, Hollywood CA