New Dual Degree: Symbiosis International and Macquarie University Offer MBA with Banking & Finance

Delhi, 30 October 2024: Macquarie University, Sydney, Australia has joined forces with Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune to introduce a groundbreaking dual degree program offering an MBA and a Master of Banking and Finance. This innovative program is designed to provide students with the skills and knowledge required to excel in the fast-paced and ever so dynamic Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector.

This dual degree course is a unique opportunity for students to earn two masters degrees in just two years—an MBA with a specialization in Financial Services from Symbiosis International University and a Master of Banking and Finance with a specialization in Financial Management from Macquarie University. Carefully curated by blending rigorous theoretical insights and practical, real-world applications, the program curriculum will ensure that students are prepared to navigate the complexities of the banking and finance landscape.

Professor Vito Mollica, Head of Department, Department of Applied Finance at Macquarie University said, “Our partnership with Symbiosis International University is a significant step forward in offering financial education at global standards. With our combined strengths, this specially curated dual degree program is all set to provide students with a deep understanding of the banking and finance sector. By merging theoretical knowledge with practical experience, we are cultivating the next generation of leaders ready to excel in today’s interconnected and rapidly changing financial world.” Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) said, “This collaboration marks an important milestone in our mission of internationalising higher education through delivering world-class education and creating global prospects for our students. Through this collaboration, our students will have the unique opportunity to study a part of their Master’s program at Macquarie University in Australia, benefiting from its rich academic quality and state-of-the-art facilities. I am happy that we have found an academic partner who matches the academic rigour and industry-relevant education we provide our students at Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance (SSBF).”

During their first year at Symbiosis International University, students will build a strong foundation in management principles, with a particular emphasis on financial analysis, strategic decision-making, and business ethics. The curriculum is designed to develop a solid grasp of core financial concepts

while fostering critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. Through engaging in case studies, interactive workshops, and industry-led projects, students will lay the groundwork for advanced studies and gain the skills needed to navigate the global business environment.

In the second year, hosted at Macquarie University’s Business School in Sydney, students will dive into specialised areas such as financial modeling, econometrics, and global capital markets. Advanced topics like fintech innovations, environmental finance, and business valuation will be explored in depth. Here, students will benefit from exposure to cutting-edge research and industry practices, gaining a global perspective on banking and finance. The Sydney experience will also include opportunities for networking and real-world projects, ensuring that graduates are well-equipped to excel in international financial markets.

With the idea of offering students a comprehensive learning experience, the first year is dedicated to earning an MBA at Symbiosis International University in Pune, followed by a second year focused on obtaining a Master of Banking and Finance at Macquarie University in Sydney. Upon successful completion, graduates will be awarded dual degrees—an MBA and a Master of Banking and Finance enhancing their career prospects in the global arena.