NMIT Hosts ERCAM-2024, Welcoming Global Experts to Discuss Sustainable Engineering Innovations

Bengaluru, 14th December, 2024: Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology(NMIT), Bengaluru, hosted the fifth International Conference on Emerging Research in Civil, Aeronautical and Mechanical engineering, ERCAM-2024, on the theme – Materials, Mechanics, Structures, Systems and Sustainability. The conference brought together leading academicians, scientists, researchers and industry experts from across the world.

ERCAM-2024 aims to bring together specialists and practitioners from diverse fields including industries, research institutes, and academic circles. The conference will serve as a dynamic forum for exchanging knowledge about recent trends in materials, processes, and systems across Civil, Aeronautical, and Mechanical Engineering, emphasizing multi-disciplinary approaches. The conference had a successful start with active collaboration from academicians and researchers from University Putra Malaysia, Gazi University, and North Dakota State University, Fargo, USA.The event covered a wide range of topics, including civil engineering, hydraulic structures, transportation, robotics, advanced materials, and propulsion technologies. This collaborative approach highlighted the conference’s global perspective and commitment to interdisciplinary research.

While inaugurating the conference, Deepak N G Managing Director, Dassault Systèmes, India, said, “Technology is not going to take away jobs, instead, it’s going to create more opportunities. As industries evolve, we need to produce new products at a faster rate, and technology is merely an enabler to help us do things more efficiently. When I look at sectors like aeronautics, infrastructure, and mechanical engineering, I see immense potential for innovation. We are at a unique moment in India where we can implement new technology and build our nation’s infrastructure in ways that previous generations could not. The workforce of the future, like the students I’m speaking to today, has the strength and knowledge to think unconventionally and shape our country’s trajectory. Our talent is highly appreciated worldwide, and we are ready to take risks and innovate. I believe we can contribute to making India the third-largest economy by 2028 or 2030, and it’s the young professionals who will ultimately decide and drive this transformation.”

The keynote speakers and guests of honor included, Vamadev G.B, General Manager-Technical, Fosroc Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd, Dr. Harilal Bhaskar, Chief Operating Officer & National Coordinator, I-STEM, and Rami Reddy Konda, Head – MEP Services, WSP.

Dr. H C Nagaraj, Principal, NMIT, Dr.V.Sridhar, Prof. Emirates and Advisor, NMIT. Dr. Sudheer Reddy, Dean Academics at NMIT. Dr. Ramesh Babu, HoD, Mechanical Engineering, NMIT. Dr. Manjunatha L, HoD, Civil Engineering, NMIT and Dr. Srikanth H V, HoD of Aeronautical Department, NMIT were present during the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. H. C. Nagaraj, Principal, NMIT, said, “At NMIT, we are dedicated to empowering emerging researchers by offering a supportive platform that enables them to discover and investigate promising research opportunities across various disciplines. Our goal is to promote a dynamic and collaborative academic environment where young scholars can connect, share insights, and develop innovative approaches to research. We are enthusiastic about the potential for innovative ideas and interdisciplinary collaborations that will emerge from this initiative, and we remain committed to nurturing the academic growth and potential of our students and researchers.”

On Day 2, which is 13th December, the conference will feature an engaging session of technical paper presentations by researchers. During these presentations, participants will have the opportunity to showcase their findings, innovative methodologies, and significant contributions to their respective fields. The session is designed to foster intellectual discourse, encourage knowledge sharing, and provide attendees with valuable insights into current research trends across various disciplines. As the day progresses, the conference will culminate in a formal valedictory ceremony, which will serve as a dignified and meaningful conclusion to the entire event, celebrating the academic achievements and collaborative spirit of the participants.