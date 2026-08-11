NNAHRA Foundation Launches Scholarship and Professional Development Program

WASHINGTON — Aug. 11, 2026 — T
The program reflects NNAHRA’s commitment to supporting the professionals who help Tribal governments, enterprises and communities succeed. Through scholarships and professional development opportunities, the foundation aims to help Native human resources professionals continue growing their knowledge, advancing their careers and bringing that expertise back to the communities they serve.
Alongside the launch, NNAHRA also announced a partnership with Da Silva Group Consulting, LLC (DSGC), an executive search and consulting firm, to support initiatives in the Scholarship and Professional Development Program. Through this partnership, DSGC will contribute a portion of its proceeds to scholarship funding, helping create more opportunities for Native American human resources professionals to pursue continued education and professional growth.
“As NNAHRA celebrates 30 years of serving Indigenous Country, we are excited to expand our investment in the future through scholarships, professional development and meaningful educational opportunities,” said Judith Wright, President of the NNAHRA Board of Directors. “Our partnership with Da Silva Group Consulting marks another important step in providing resources that strengthen Tribal leaders, empower Tribal communities and inspire the next generation to grow, lead and build stronger futures for Indigenous communities.”
“We are proud to build a relationship with the NNAHRA Foundation and support its work to expand professional development opportunities for Native American human resources professionals, Tribal governme
The Scholarship and Professional Development Program is set to debut this fall, with scholarship applica
As NNAHRA expands its programs and services nationwide, the organization is driven by the understanding that strong Tribal communities start with strong HR leadership. The newly formed program, coupled with a strategic partnership