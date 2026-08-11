NNAHRA Foundation Launches Scholarship and Professional Development Program

WASHINGTON — Aug. 11, 2026 — T he National Native American Human Resources Association (NNAHRA) Foundation is proud to announce the launch of its new Scholarship and Professional Development Program, an initiative that will provide scholarship funding and professional development opportunities for Native American human resources professionals while strengthening Tribal organizations and Indigenous communities nationwide.

The program reflects NNAHRA’s commitment to supporting the professionals who help Tribal governments, enterprises and communities succeed. Through scholarships and professional development opportunities, the foundation aims to help Native human resources professionals continue growing their knowledge, advancing their careers and bringing that expertise back to the communities they serve.

Alongside the launch, NNAHRA also announced a partnership with Da Silva Group Consulting, LLC (DSGC), an executive search and consulting firm, to support initiatives in the Scholarship and Professional Development Program. Through this partnership, DSGC will contribute a portion of its proceeds to scholarship funding, helping create more opportunities for Native American human resources professionals to pursue continued education and professional growth.

“As NNAHRA celebrates 30 years of serving Indigenous Country, we are excited to expand our investment in the future through scholarships, professional development and meaningful educational opportunities,” said Judith Wright, President of the NNAHRA Board of Directors. “Our partnership with Da Silva Group Consulting marks another important step in providing resources that strengthen Tribal leaders, empower Tribal communities and inspire the next generation to grow, lead and build stronger futures for Indigenous communities.”

“We are proud to build a relationship with the NNAHRA Foundation and support its work to expand professional development opportunities for Native American human resources professionals, Tribal governme nts and Native communities,” said Lorraine Yarde, President of Da Silva Group Consulting, LLC. “Creating training and professional development opportunities for Native American Tribal members is simply the right thing to do. It is an opportunity to give back to the communities that are foundational to this country, share industry knowledge, and help create pathways that support long-term career growth and stronger Tribal workforces.”

The Scholarship and Professional Development Program is set to debut this fall, with scholarship applica tions accepted Oct. 1–31, 2026. The program awards recipients with funding for registration in NNAHRA Foundation certification programs, as well as travel expenses to attend. With a full year to use their scholarship funding, recipients will have the flexibility to thoughtfully plan their educational and professional development journey to best support their individual goals and aspirations.