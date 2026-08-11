ASHRAE Highlights Building Resources as Communities Face Water and Air Quality Challenges

ATLANTA (August 11, 2026) – ASHRAE is highlighting its technical resources to support building professionals in addressing global environmental and public health challenges, including wildfire smoke, extreme heat and Legionella risk. As communities across North America, Europe and other regions face these evolving conditions, the Society continues to provide science-based guidance that supports healthier, safer and more resilient buildings.

While these events stem from different environmental conditions, they share a common challenge of maintaining healthy indoor environments through effective building system design, operation and maintenance. From protecting occupants from smoke infiltration during wildfire events to implementing comprehensive water management programs that reduce the risk of Legionella growth, building professionals play a critical role in safeguarding public health.

“Around the world, buildings are facing increasingly complex environmental and public health challenges,” said 2026-27 ASHRAE President Sarah Maston, P.E., BCxP, LEED AP BD+C. “Whether responding to prolonged heat, wildfire smoke or water quality concerns, resilient buildings begin with proactive planning and sound engineering. ASHRAE’s standards, guidelines and technical resources equip building professionals with practical, science-based solutions that help protect occupants and strengthen building performance.”

Managing Legionella Risk

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious form of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria, which can grow in building water systems when conditions allow. Effective water management programs are essential for reducing the potential for bacterial growth and exposure, particularly in large or complex buildings.

ASHRAE’s technical guidance includes:

ANSI/ASHRAE Standard 188, Legionellosis: Risk Management for Building Water Systems, which establishes minimum requirements for managing Legionella risk throughout the lifecycle of building water systems.

ASHRAE Guideline 12, Managing the Risk of Legionellosis Associated with Building Water Systems, which provides practical recommendations for implementing comprehensive water management programs, including guidance for cooling towers, potable water systems, decorative water features and other building water systems.

These resources help organizations develop preventive strategies that support safer building operation and align with public health best practices.

Protecting Indoor Air During Wildfire Smoke Events

Wildfires are increasing in frequency and intensity in many parts of the world, with smoke affecting communities far beyond the fire zone. During periods of elevated smoke caused by wildfires or prescribed burns, building ventilation, filtration and operational strategies become essential for maintaining healthy indoor air quality.

To help building professionals prepare for and respond to smoke events, ASHRAE offers several resources, including ASHRAE Guideline 44-2024, Protecting Building Occupants From Smoke During Wildfire and Prescribed Burn Events. The guideline provides recommendations for designing, operating and maintaining commercial, institutional, healthcare and multi-residential buildings to reduce occupant exposure during wildfire and prescribed burn events. It also addresses building preparedness, filtration, ventilation, air cleaning and operational strategies before, during and after smoke events.

Additional resources available from ASHRAE include technical guidance on filtration, indoor air quality, planning frameworks for commercial buildings, educational webinars, podcasts and research related to wildfire smoke mitigation.

As climate-related events become more frequent and building infrastructure continues to age in many parts of the world, owners and operators are increasingly challenged to manage multiple risks simultaneously. Comprehensive planning for indoor air quality, water safety and resilient building operations can help reduce health risks while improving overall building performance.

“Whether addressing water quality or indoor air quality, the goal is to make informed decisions before problems become emergencies,” Maston said. “Healthy, resilient buildings depend on thoughtful planning, ongoing maintenance and the application of proven engineering practices.”