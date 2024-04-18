Hyderabad, April 18th, 2024 – The city of Pearls, Hyderabad welcomed a remarkable addition to its vibrant preview of NOHO – an interactive pan-asian culinary oasis, which took place on April 13th, 2024. The weekend echoed the concept in its true sense over an immersive interactive dining high-energy experience, drawing inspiration from the vibrant silk route, Noho, stands as a haven where dining transcends into an exquisite experience.

The debut of NOHO graced the culinary scene with a sanctuary of unparalleled excellence, where each morsel and sip unveils an enchanting saga of flavour and ingenuity. At the coronary heart of NOHO’s charm lies its dedication to honoring traditional strategies even as fearlessly pushing the boundaries of culinary innovation. The menu is a harmonious fusion of time-venerated recipes and modern flair, offering a variety of Asian delicacies meticulously crafted to tantalise the senses. From the aromatic sizzle of Korean stone bowls to the exquisite artistry of Japanese teppanyaki, and the delicate flavours of sushi and robatayaki, each dish is a masterpiece crafted to delight the senses. Cocktails on the menu have been a piece of art in itself, an amalgamation of concoctions with flavours crafted with handpicked ingredients by world-class mixologists for the palate that celebrates a high-energy dining experience.

NOHO’s vibe is a testament to enduring elegance, with ferrous materials that age gracefully, ensuring a continuously refreshed environment. From the fascinating floor-to-ceiling abacus-styled grills to the gentle glow of cascading chandeliers, copper-gold wall panels, and black chrome bar frontages, every detail beckons guests into an intimate and delicate space that invitations them to linger and take pleasure in the experience.

“NOHO is a fruit of our ardour for Asian delicacies, imparting an extraordinary dining journey that can pay homage to the various flavours and traditions of the Asian much-cherished delights. We are thrilled to introduce this unique concept to Hyderabad, further elevating the city’s culinary landscape. NOHO is more than just a dining destination; it is a celebration of Asia’s rich culinary history and a testament to our pursuit of culinary excellence, a city that appreciates and embraces culinary innovation,” said Founder Aman Chainani. “

Introducing NOHO as its flagship to Hyderabad is on a journey with the ambition to raise the city’s palate buds as an all-time favourite gastronomy destination, adding worth to its thriving culinary and high-energy scene. With its dedication to continuously evolving and adding innovation to the menu that harbours its engaged guests, NOHO promises to be a game changer in the market, redefining the art of Pan-Asian dining within the metropolis.