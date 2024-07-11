Kolkata , 11th July, 2024 : Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences is proud to introduce The Green Plate Brunch at The Square on 7th, 14th and 21st July’24, an innovative dining experience that embraces eco-consciousness while offering a diverse world cuisine menu. This unique brunch promises to delight our patrons with dishes crafted from locally sourced, organic ingredients, minimizing environmental impact, and promoting sustainability. This new initiative aligns with our commitment to sustainability pillars- REDUCE, REUSE & RECYCLE, and responsible dining, offering our patrons a unique opportunity to indulge in delicious cuisine while contributing to a greener planet.

The culinary team, led by Executive Chef Vikram Jaiswal, Executive Chef and supported by Chef De Cuisine Priyabrata Pani and Sous Chef Rabi Shankar Mallick, is dedicated to creating dishes with zero wastage, ensuring every part of the ingredient is utilized. The meticulously curated menu highlights seasonal, organic, and plant-based options, showcasing a harmonious blend of flavours. From farm-fresh vegetables to innovative plant-based dishes, each item is thoughtfully prepared to provide a memorable dining experience that respects both taste and the planet.

Indulge in a sustainable brunch menu, designed to delight the senses, and promote wellness. Enjoy a variety of unique dishes such as ‘Textures of beetroot, Quinoa barley and beetroot Risotto’, ‘Giant Red Kidney Beans on a Bed of Organic Greens, served with Pomegranate Balsamic Vinaigrette’, ‘Coconut Passion Fruit Mousse’, to name a few.

Finish your meal with a guilt-free indulgence at our dessert buffet, featuring a decadent array of treats made from wholesome, natural ingredients that celebrate the flavours and beauty of nature.

“The Green Plate Brunch at The Square is a celebration of eco-conscious dining. We take pride in crafting dishes from locally sourced, organic ingredients, ensuring that every part of the ingredient is utilized. Our goal is to create a dining experience that delights the senses while respecting our planet. By embracing zero-waste cooking and innovative techniques, we are redefining sustainability in the culinary world.”,” said Executive Chef Vikram Jaiswal. “At Novotel Kolkata, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. The Green Plate Brunch at The Square is a testament to our commitment to reducing environmental impact and promoting wellness. By sourcing ingredients from local farms and adhering to the principles of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle, we are not only providing our guests with a memorable dining experience but also supporting a sustainable agricultural ecosystem. We invite everyone to join us in this journey towards a greener future.” said Arjun Kaggallu, General Manager, Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences.

In addition to the sustainable culinary delights, ‘The Green Plate Brunch’ offers an immersive experience for guests. The ambiance at The Square will be enhanced with minimalistic eco-friendly décor, creating a serene and refreshing atmosphere. Our patrons will also have the opportunity to participate in sustainable living and responsible dining, with simple go to tips from Executive Chef Vikram Jaiswal.

The Square at Novotel Kolkata, one of the city’s largest all-day diners, offers a delightful dining experience with its diverse culinary offerings and inviting ambiance. With focus on both local and international cuisine, the restaurant presents a range of delectable dishes prepared by skilled chefs. Patrons can indulge in a buffet spread featuring an array of flavourful options, including Indian, Chinese, and Continental delicacies, as well as a variety of appetizers, main courses, and mouth-watering desserts. The contemporary design and warm atmosphere provide a welcoming space for business lunches, family gatherings, or casual dinners, promising a satisfying culinary journey for every palate‘The Green Plate Brunch’ at The Square is not just a meal; it’s a movement towards a more sustainable future. We invite you to join us every Sunday to savour the flavours of sustainability and make a positive impact on the environment.