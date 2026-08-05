NYSE Content Update: Expedition Therapeutics Secures $115 Million Series B

August 5, 2026 Sai Krishna news 0

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 5th

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 will look to build off fresh records on hopes of a deal in the Middle East.
    • The Dow surpassed 54,000 for the first time ever.
    • The S&P 500 clinched its first-ever close above 7,700.
  • Expedition Therapeutics Founder & CEO Yi Larson will join NYSE Live following her firm’s latest funding round.
    • The company says the first patients have been dosed in its Phase 2 clinical trial for EXPD-101, a next-gen treatment for COPD.
  • Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) CEO David Steinberg will join NYSE Live to deliver the biggest takeaways from the company’s Q2 earnings report.
    • The firm says it posted its 20th straight ‘beat-and-raise’ quarter and achieved the ‘Rule of 64.’

Opening Bell

AB InBev (NYSE: BUD) rings the NYSE Opening Bell

Closing Bell

Blend (NYSE: BLND) celebrates its 5th anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today’s opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

CMC at the NYSE on August 4

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