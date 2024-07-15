Mumbai, India – July 15th, 2024 – Nysh.in, a pioneering brand in the field of effective travel warmers and pain relief solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation, ‘SNOCKS’, A SNOW-SOCK. Designed to revolutionize the way adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts experience cold-weather conditions, SNOCKS are set to become the ultimate companion for those seeking warmth, comfort, and uncompromising performance in the cold weather.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, SNOCKS is engineered to withstand the harshest winter elements, ensuring that your feet remain toasty and comfortable, no matter the adventure. With their advanced warmth retention technology and water-resistant properties, these exceptional socks is perfect for activities like trekking, skiing, snowshoeing, or simply enjoying a cozy evening by the mountains. As the rainy season is around the corner, SNOCKS is a great accessory for monsoon treks. It helps keeping the feet dry even when your shoes get drenched in water.

Key features of SNOCKS include:

Warmth Retention: Leveraging advanced thermal insulation properties, SNOCKS ensure that your feet remain pleasantly warm, even in the most frigid conditions.

Snow, Water, and Wind Resistant: Designed to withstand the lowest temperatures and rough and wet terrains, SNOCKS provide excellent protection against snow, water, and wind, keeping your feet dry and pleasant.

Washable and Durable: Crafted from high-quality, long-lasting materials, SNOCKS is washable and can be dried up quickly with its dry-FIT technology.

Versatile Style: Available in a range of sizes for both adults and children, SNOCKS seamlessly blend functionality and fashion, complementing your outdoor attire with their sleek and modern design.