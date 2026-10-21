Puri Srimandir To Witness Grand ‘Raja Besha’ Of Lord Jagannath And Siblings On Vijayadashami

Puri, Oct 21: The sacred town of Puri is witnessing a surge of devotion as Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra are set to be adorned in the magnificent ‘Raja Besha’ at the revered Srimandir on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami on Wednesday.

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The special ritual, one of the significant ceremonial adornments of the Holy Trinity, is expected to draw thousands of devotees to the 12th-century shrine, with pilgrims gathering in the temple town to seek the blessings of the deities on the occasion of Dussehra.

Preparations for the elaborate adornment will commence after the completion of the ‘Abakasa’ rituals. As part of the arrangements, servitors belonging to the Bhandara Mekapa category will bring sandalwood paste in three silver bowls, along with gold ornaments required for the ceremonial dressing.

During the ‘Raja Besha’, the three deities will be dressed in new garments and adorned with sandalwood paste and 32 varieties of gold ornaments. Sacred ‘Pata Bastra’ and ‘Panchakhanda’ flower garlands will further enhance the grandeur of the divine attire.

The ceremonial adornment will also feature traditional weapons associated with the deities, including ‘Hala Musala’, ‘Subarna Tadaki’ and ‘Sankha-Chakra’, adding to the spiritual and traditional significance of the occasion.

Vijayadashami, which marks the triumph of good over evil, holds immense religious importance across the country. At Puri Srimandir, the occasion is observed through distinctive rituals and traditions that reflect the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Odisha.

The ‘Raja Besha’ remains a special occasion in the annual ritual calendar of the temple, offering devotees an opportunity to witness the Holy Trinity in regal splendour. The ceremony also highlights the centuries-old traditions meticulously preserved by the temple servitors.

With devotees arriving from different parts of Odisha and beyond, the occasion has once again placed Puri at the centre of religious fervour, as pilgrims look forward to witnessing the divine splendour of Lord Jagannath and His siblings on the auspicious day of Vijayadashami.