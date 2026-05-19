India and Norway elevate ties to Green Strategic Partnership; focus on clean energy and sustainable growth

May 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Oslo marked a significant step in strengthening India–Norway relations, with both countries agreeing to deepen cooperation across key sectors under a Green Strategic Partnership framework.

PM @narendramodi and PM @jonasgahrstore participated in the India-Norway Business and Research Summit. The discussions highlighted opportunities for cooperation in areas such as food security, fertilisers, energy and shipbuilding and more. PM Modi also invited greater Norwegian… pic.twitter.com/9Jv0bR7M8X — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 18, 2026

During his engagements, PM Modi held warm discussions with His Majesty King Harald V, highlighting the longstanding friendship between India and Norway and the shared commitment to closer bilateral ties.

He also held productive talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, where both leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and explored new areas of partnership. The discussions led to an expansion of collaboration under the Green Strategic Partnership, with a strong focus on clean energy, blue economy, sustainable development, green shipping, innovation, research, healthcare, and skill development.

Both sides also discussed opportunities in food security, fertilisers, energy, and shipbuilding, reflecting a broadening of economic and strategic engagement. PM Modi invited greater Norwegian participation in India’s fast-growing clean energy sector and highlighted India’s ongoing reform efforts aimed at improving ease of doing business and encouraging global investment.

The meetings underscored a shared vision for sustainable growth and a commitment to strengthening cooperation in emerging sectors critical to the global green transition.