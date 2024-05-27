Pacific World School, Greater Noida West, hosted its Excellence Award ceremony to celebrate students’ academic achievements for the session 2023-24. Distinguished guests, including Mr. Surya Narain Bahadur, Transformation Enabler and Corporate Trainer, and Pro Vice Chairperson Ms. Nidhi Bansal, graced the event with their esteemed presence.

During the ceremony, students were honored for their exceptional performance, with special recognition for those scoring 90% and above, significant improvement, and perfect attendance. The ceremony featured vibrant song and dance performances, adding joy to the occasion. Further, Mr. Bahadur motivated students to strive for excellence in all endeavors. The ceremony concluded with the National Anthem, symbolizing the collective pride and unity of the school community.